WATCH: Colorado HC Deion Sanders has special Coach Prime surprise for E Dewey Smith ahead of 2024 spring games

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders recently sent a gift to singer E Dewey Smith. As the 2024 spring games are just around the corner, Sanders sent a pair of Nike shoes to the Senior Pastor. Smith thanked Sanders and posted a reel on his Instagram account.

The shoes that he sent were of black color and had white soles. Smith also added the reel on his Instagram story. The story was reposted by Sanders himself. Smith wrote, “Thanks brother!!!!” He also tagged Deion’s account in his Instagram story.

Dewey thanked Sanders while also appreciating the quote written on the box.

"Family I couldn't believe what I just got, check it out, my anniversary gift. All the way from Boulder Colorado ... Y'all see these? Look at this. If you look good, you feel good, if you feel good, you play good, if you play good, they pay good, none other than self, Coach Prime. Appreciate it my brother. Thanks for all the love."

Dewey also added a heartfelt caption to his post thanking Deion.

“Y'all, in the words of my brother, "I'm gonna be so clean until I'm dirty"!! @deionsanders, thanks for ALWAYS looking out for me man!!! These shoes are HARD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Shoe lovers gotta get these!!!!! "Prime" by @nike!!!!!!!!” He captioned via his Instagram account.

Deion Sanders' message to all athletes

After Deion Sanders took over the Colorado Buffaloes, the University of Colorado experienced a staggering 50.5% increase in black candidates interested in studying there. This was alongside a remarkable 20% rise in overall applicants for the fall semester.

Surprisingly, the applications came to a total of a record-breaking 68,000. Amidst all that, he also worded a strong message for all the athletes.

“Stop selling yourself cheap! You're worth more than you're accepting in life. You can do better, be better, u deserve better & u know better. Stop allowing anybody or anything to diminish your worth. You are the 1. Act like it,” he wrote on his X account.

