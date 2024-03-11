"We are gonna at least get him to 5'9"": $45M worth Deion Sanders hilariously pledge to finance "leg-extension surgery" for Colorado staffer

Deion Sanders has a great relationship with everyone working with him, be it players, coaches or support staff. Recently, he was seen talking to a member of his support staff in Boulder.

Sanders took to Instagram to share a video of his conversation with a member of his support staff in the Buffaloes football program. Sanders offered to finance Jockey's surgery, which would extend his height from 5-foot-4 to at least 5-foot-9.

“He’s 5’4”. We wanna at least get him to 5’9” 5’10”. It could happen, we’ve been thinking about it, contemplating it and I’m gonna help him finance it,” Sanders said.

Jockey was all about gaining his height, so he accepted the offer right away. He also stated that it would be beneficial for him if his height increased by a few inches to 5-foot-6. It remains to be seen whether Coach Prime follows through on his promise and fans get to see a taller Jockey in the future.

Fans ask Colorado staffer to reject Deion Sanders’ offer

The college football world wasn't a fan of Deion Sanders' offer to his support staff member. Fans asked Jockey to reject the offer and not alter the way God created him. Others just couldn't control their laughter at the offer.

The Coach Prime effect is still visible in Boulder, with the University of Colorado getting a record number of applicants for the fall semester.

The number of total applications saw a 20% rise from last year to a whopping 68,000. The number of African Americans wanting to enroll at the school shot up by a mind-blowing 50.5%.

