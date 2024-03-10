"The best coach I ever had was me": Former Heisman winner makes a wild claim by overshadowing Deion Sanders' impact in Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is a well-respected figure in the college football coaching scene. Coach Prime took over as the head coach of the Buffs last season and is gearing up to lead his team to a more successful campaign in 2024 after a 4-8 debut campaign.

The Colorado Buffaloes will be playing as members of the Big 12 conference this year. And Deion Sanders is currently preparing to lead his team to glory in a new conference. He has already revamped the Buffs O-line, which was a major cause of concern last season on the field. And fans in Boulder have a lot of expectations from Coach Prime going forward.

But former Heisman-winning running back Ricky Williams has a different opinion on Sanders' coaching legacy. The 46-year-old believes that he can do a better job as a coach and be more successful than what Sanders has already achieved.

During a recent appearance on the Momentum Podcast, Ricky Williams talked about his experience as an RB coach for Incarnate World.

Williams then used that statement to justify his stance that he can do a better job than Deion Sanders when it comes to coaching CFB athletes.

"I coached running backs for one year at a small college in San Antonio (Incarnate World). And I worked with those kids and they broke records. Because you know to me I had good coaches but the best coach I ever had was me coaching myself. And I just use the same general techniques that I used to get the best out of myself to get the best out of the kids that I coached."

Ricky Williams further went on to state that if his alma mater, the University of Texas, offers him a head coaching job with the Longhorns, then he can make a bigger impact than the 'Deion effect' in Boulder. He further went on to state that he can achieve better results than Coach Prime at a smaller school as well.

"It'd be bigger than Deion effect. Even if a smaller school offered me. Because again when I say 'better than Deion' or 'different than Deion', it's because I am an astrologer."

" So when I'm coaching these kids, I'm not just looking at what I see with my eyes, I'm looking at something deeper. And I'll be able to access and tap into deeper levels of motivation and skill development than others cause I have that added level of clarity."

Ricky Williams has not had a proper coaching career in CFB like Deion Sanders. So it is difficult to say if his claims of surpassing the 'Deion effect' will hold true in the real world.

But being one of the greatest running backs of all time, it may not be an impossible task for Williams to become a good head coach like Deion Sanders and others.

Deion Sanders reminisces about his two-sport athlete days

While Ricky Williams patiently waits for his chance to be a CFB coach, Deion Sanders took to Instagram to reminisce about his prime playing days as a two-sport athlete. Coach Prime played both baseball and football in his professional career and is now experiencing the nostalgia of making an impact in both games.

"This may have been the most fun I had as a 2 sport athlete playing football & baseball in the ATL. Loved both of my teammates from both organizations and the city was off the hook. Prime wasn't saved then but he was SAFE in the ATL. The hood was good to me & I was good to the hood."

While Coach Prime's playing days may be over, he now has the task of leading the younger generation of CFB athletes to glory. Can Sanders lead the Buffs to a more successful campaign in 2024?

