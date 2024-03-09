PHOTO: $2.3 million NIL-valued Travis Hunter and fiancee Leanna shows off icy drip as couple twin for exciting event

Travis Hunter’s fiancee, Leanna, took to Instagram and shared a visual of the couple twinning. The pair matched each other with black outfits for a special event. Leanna accompanied the Colorado Buffaloes star as he won another honor for his heroics on the football field.

Hunter became the latest recipient of the Paul Hornung Award and traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, to get the honor. The award was in recognition of the versatile play he has shown as a college athlete as one of the rare two-way players in Division 1 football.

Hunter and Leanna are in twinning outfits.

While Hunter paired a black turtleneck with light brown check trousers, his lady love went with an all-black gown. Both looked stylish for the evening in Louisville.

The Buffaloes later shared the news of their star player winning the award through an Instagram post. The Louisville Sports Commission constituted the award in 2010, with the help of Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, to recognize versatile performers in college sports around the country.

“2023 Paul Hornung Award winner Travis Hunter,” the Buffaloes informed the fans on Instagram.

The WR/CB had a good season in Boulder, despite the team not doing well. The fans also didn't fail to congratulate the star with a NIL valuation of $2.3 million according to On3.

Fans applaud Travis Hunter's latest achievement

Fans applauded Hunter for his latest award, recognizing his prowess on the football field. They expressed confidence that the award was the first in a line of many more. Here are some reactions:

Hunter and Leanna announced their engagement last month after the end of the 2023 college football season.

The couple has been together since high school and has supported each other through everything. Leanna was a regular at Folsom Field, cheering on her beau from the sidelines.

