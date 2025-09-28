WATCH: Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry goes viral on sidelines cheering 5 days after announcing relationship with LSU LB Whit Weeks

The daughter of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Landry, went viral on the sidelines of the Rebels' 24-19 win over LSU on Saturday. Landry was seen cheering for her father's team with her brother Knox after the game.The short video was posted five days after Landry and LSU linebacker Whit Weeks made their relationship official on social media.It seems clear right know Landry will back her family first over her boyfriend.Ole Miss outplayed Weeks' LSU, racing to a 17-7 lead in the first half thanks to touchdowns by running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Cayden Lee.The Tigers came knocking on the door in the third quarter, scoring two field goals to cut the deficit to four, but Logan Diggs shut it down again with another touchdown and an extra point to give Ole Miss a 24-13 advantage.Harlem Berry reduced the deficit to 24-19 after he scored on a touchdown but LSU was unsuccessful on its two-point conversion attempt.Ole Miss held on to the ball in the last five minutes to secure its fifth straight win and take the lead in the SEC standings with a 3-0 mark.Also Read: &quot;We don’t care,&quot; &quot;No f**king way&quot;: Fans buzz as Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry hard launches relationship with LSU's Whit Weeks days before showdownTrinidad Chambliss repays Lane Kiffin's trust with 385 scrimmage yards in big win over LSUOle Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has emerged from a Division II transfer to a starting quarterback after taking over the reins from previous Rebels starter Austin Simmons.And the Ferris State transfer is repaying the trust given to him by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. Chambliss passed for 314 yards and rushed for 71 more to lead the Rebels' attack past LSU in a heavyweight SEC clash at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.Chambliss gained his third straight 300-yard game as a replacement to outplay Heisman Trophy contender and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, eliciting admiration from Kiffin himself.&quot;It’s just a really cool story,&quot; the Ole Miss coach said. &quot;A little short kid from Division II going against Nussmeier and the mighty Tigers of LSU. It was awesome.&quot;Trinidad Chambliss has undeniably become the man-of-the-hour for Ole Miss as he orchestrated a dream beatdown of a perennial SEC foe.“A great team win. But, I’m the same guy that came here in May — a hard worker, just want to play football and have fun and win,” he said.It remains uncertain whether Kiffin will continue using Chambliss over Simmons once the latter comes back from injury but the Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is enjoying the ride whether he's starting or backing up the starting QB.Read More: “We haven’t made that decision yet”: Lane Kiffin fires back after being surprised with Ole Miss QB ‘news’ on Pat McAfee Show