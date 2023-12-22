WATCH: Top Colorado transfer in hot water as gun and weed allegedly get spotted while talking to Deion Sanders during IG live

Deion Sanders is rebuilding his team with a stream of transfers committing to the Colorado cause. But one of his recruits has become embroiled in controversy just as he announced his intention to play for the Buffaloes. Fans allegedly spotted guns and weed as the transfer was talking to Coach Prime on his Instagram Live.

Chidozie Nwankwo committed to the Buffaloes on Dec. 18 after leaving the Houston Cougars. The defensive lineman has barely kicked a ball in Boulder and could be in a position that might jeopardize his transfer and career.

Here is the video from Nwankwo’s Instagram while talking to Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

There is a lot of uncertainty around the visuals. If the NBA star Ja Morant's case has taught anyone anything, the gun could be a lighter. If it is indeed a gun, it could be registered. The location of the video is also not known.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The three-star recruit started his career with the Houston Cougars in 2020 and has played four seasons for the team. In his time in Houston, the DL registered 94 tackles, of which 47 came as a solo with a similar number of assists. He also has sacked the quarterback four times in his career.

The Texas native came out of Foster High School in Richmond, where he won several accolades as a football player. That included a defensive MVP award in his junior year. After a dismal debut season, Nwankwo is part of an overhaul Coach Prime is masterminding at the Buffaloes.

Chidozie Nwankwo and more: The Colorado overhaul by Deion Sanders

More than a dozen players, besides Chidozie Nwankwo, have committed to play for Deion Sanders and Colorado thus far. Prime Time's main concern is the offensive line, which has faced much criticism from fans this season. Even Sanders has admitted wanting more protection for quarterback son Shedeur Sanders.

Some other positions that have been covered include quarterback Dustin Wade from the Kentucky Wildcats, wide receiver Will Shepherd from Vanderbilt and DL Anquin Barnes from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Last year, Colorado set the record for the highest number of transfers, with more than 50. The number might not go as high this time, but the team will have a fresh look when it takes the field next time. Will Deion Sanders be able to improve the Buffs?

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season