WATCH: UNC guard Seth Trimble impersonates Tar Heels legend Michael Jordan during practice

Odds are that if you attend North Carolina, you're a Michael Jordan fan. Seth Trimble certainly is, and his preseason training pays homage to the GOAT. The Tar Heels basketball program's social media team posted a series of pictures and videos that show Trimble mimicking the famous hand-switching play from Jordan in the 1991 NBA Finals of the Chicago Bulls against the Los Angeles Lakers.

While Trimble is still, of course, far from the magic of the greatest-ever player to grace the court, the homage was touching. It also shows the Tar Heel legacy of Jordan. Seth Trimble is stepping into his third season in college basketball. In his sophomore year, he averaged 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds across his 17.1 minutes per game for the Tar Heels on their way to the ACC regular season title.

Seth Trimble almost left North Carolina

Seth Trimble was pretty close to leaving Chapel Hill, having joined the transfer portal in the offseason, but changed his mind at the last minute. According to sources close to Trimble, he expressed hesitancy about leaving North Carolina almost as soon as he joined the portal. Only two weeks afterward, he was back at Chapel Hill, having announced his decision on Instagram:

“I’ve taken time to realize where my home is. After much consideration, I’ve decided my heart and soul belong in Chapel Hill. Tar Heel Nation, let’s work.”

Per some of the same sources, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis was key in allowing an easy transition back into the program:

“This whole thing wouldn’t be possible without UNC’s leader (Davis) being understanding,”

While Trimble saw an improvement in his points average between his freshman and sophomore seasons, his contribution on the offensive side wasn't up to expectations. Nonetheless, he was a key piece in defense for the Tar Heels in 2023-24.

