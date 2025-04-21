“When I die I’ll be Sooner dead!!": Oklahoma DL David Stone announces decision to withdraw from the transfer portal with a bold statement

The Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone, who was a Five-Star Plus+ recruit from the 2024 class, entered the transfer portal on Apr. 19, 2025, and has now made a decision to stay with the Sooners.

Ad

It was announced on Sunday that Stone has withdrawn from the NCAA transfer portal and will continue his education and career with Brent Venables' program.

Announcing his decision on X (previously Twitter), Stone shared that after taking the necessary time & examining his options, he has removed his name from the portal. He further wrote that he was born a Sooner and will die a Sooner, making his decision extremely clear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sooner Nation after taking the necessary time & examining my options… I have removed my name from the portal & will be furthering my education & career at !! Sooner Born…Sooner Bred… & when I die I’ll be Sooner dead!!"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

David Stone opens up about his journey at Oklahoma

The sophomore defensive tackle arrived in Norman last spring and is projected to play an important role in the Sooners' interior defensive strategies.

Discussing how much he has grown as a player at Oklahoma, Stone told the media after a spring practice that he feels like himself and also expressed pride in how he dominated a lot of the team workouts.

Ad

"I feel like for myself, I had a big issue with being able to let my life outside of football affect my football," Stone said. "I dominated a lot of the team settings and stuff like that, but sometimes outside of that I could let my body language get bad because of stuff I had going on outside of football, whether it be grades or something. As a player, I had to learn how to compartmentalize those things, separate the two and handle the pressure of outside life with football." David Stone said.

Ad

"I feel like this year I made the jump as a player, being able to dominate this space, whether it's in life or football."

David Stone also mentioned how he used to struggle with his body language because of stuff happening in his life outside of football, but he has now learnt how to compartmentalize things in his life and not let them affect each other.

The Sooners will kickoff the 2025 college football season against the Illinois State Redbirds on Aug. 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More