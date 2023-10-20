"We weren't built on one-hit wonders" - When Kirby Smart sent a clear message to the college football world, Bulldogs fans

Kirby Smart has helped make the Georgia Bulldogs the team to beat in college football. Georgia is the reigning back-to-back National Champions and is currently the number one ranked team in 2023.

As of right now, the Bulldogs are the betting favorite to three-peat, but years ago, Georgia was not the powerhouse they are now. When Kirby Smart took over the Georgia Bulldogs, the school went 10-3 the year prior, and in his first season, the school went 8-5 in 2016. Yet, he has continued to improve on that every season.

Before the 2022 season, Smart went on the Paul Finebaum show and sent a message to the college football world that Georgia was still the team to beat.

“But we’re a program that is built to sustain. We weren’t built on one-hit wonders We weren’t built on one guy, one player. Our program is not going to be ‘make or break’ by one player,” Smart said.

“We think we’ve got really good infrastructure. We got a great thing to sell, and great education. Play in a great conference.

"I mean, look at our state. We had 30 players drafted from our state, which is incredible from the state of Georgia for the number of people in it. So there’s a great product being put out there by our high schools, and we get the blessing of that being the state university."

Since making those comments, the Bulldogs repeated as the National Champs in 2023, as the school went 15-0.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are undefeated in 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs are off to a 7-0 start in the 2023 college football season and are set to play the Florida Gators on Oct. 28.

They are on their bye week at the moment, following a 37-20 win over Vanderbilt on the road to extend their win streak to 24 consecutive games.

Since taking over as the head coach of the Bulldogs, Kirby Smart has gone 88-15, as well going 52-9 against SEC opponents. He has also won two national titles, while also losing the national championship game in 2017 in his second year as the Bulldogs head coach.

