"We'd feed the cattle": When Dan Lanning spilled beans on his humble upbringing at Richmond before coming to Eugene

Dan Lanning became the coach of the Oregon Ducks on December 11, 2021. The former Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs assistant replaced Mario Cristobal in the lead-up to the 2022 season. Since then, the Ducks have grown from strength to strength.

Lanning was interviewed by NBC Sports' Maria Taylor in October, and was asked about his upbringing at Richmond.

"Dad and grandpa had a farm," Lanning said. "He had cattle, not a ton of cattle but he had cattle so we'd feed the cattle, we'd do all type of chores around the farm.

"So my parents were both teachers and they taught in Kansas City so they'd drive every day to Kansas City. But they wanted us in that environment so we'd grow up in Richmond."

Lanning was born in North Kansas City, Missouri. He was a solid linebacker in high school and earned a spot on the William Jewell College football team.

After his collegiate career, Lanning entered the coaching ranks. He held numerous positions at Park Hill (Missouri) South High School, Pittsburgh, Arizona State, Sam Houston State, Alabama, Georgia and Memphis before joining Oregon.

What's next for Dan Lanning and Oregon?

Dan Lanning is entering his fourth season as a college football coach — all with the Oregon Ducks. He is one of the most promising coaches in the collegiate scene, as he has led the program to three straight 10-win seasons.

The 2024 season was particularly impressive, as the Ducks won 13 straight games before being eliminated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. The Buckeyes went on to win the national championship.

Lanning will look to go one, or perhaps two, steps further than last season's performance. His team is stacked with future NFL players, so he likely favors his chances.

However, Oregon has notable regular-season games against the Penn State Nittany Lions, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies.

