West Virginia vs. Penn State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

The West Virginia Mountaineers travel to Beaver Stadium on Saturday evening to take on the (No. 7) Penn State Nittany Lions in a non-conference season opener.

It will be interesting to see if the Nittany Lions can figure out how to get into the College Football Playoff this season in a tough Big Ten Conference.

West Virginia season predictions

The West Virginia Mountaineers had an up-and-down season last year, as they finished 5-7 (3-6 in the Big 12) last season. The offense lost starting quarterback, JT Daniels, who transferred to Rice, and will now have junior quarterback Garrett Greene under center.

Greene finished last season in limited action as he went 43-of-78 (55.1 completion percentage) for 493 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. The team averaged 30.8 points offensively and 32.9 points against. Expect a .500 season being the ceiling, but 5-7 feels right once again.

Penn State season predictions

The Penn State Nittany Lions had an outstanding 2022 season with an 11-2 (7-2 in Big Ten) record and a Rose Bowl victory. With quarterback Sean Clifford now with the Green Bay Packers, backup quarterback sophomore Drew Allar will be starting under center.

Allar finished his freshman season going 35-of-60 (58.3 completion percentage) for 344 yards with four touchdowns without an interception. The Nittany Lions averaged 35.8 points while allowing 18, so they have been outstanding. However, the offense should take a step back and picture a similar record to last season, as they will lose a few games more likely.

West Virginia vs. Penn State: Head-to-Head

This will be the 50th meeting between the Mountaineers and the Nittany Lions, with Penn State holding a 42-1 record. The two teams have not faced off since the 1992 season when the Nittany Lions picked up a 40-26 road win.

West Virginia vs. Penn State: Betting Tips

West Virginia had the under hit in the previous five road games

Penn State won seven of its previous nine games

Penn State had the over hit in nine of the last 13 games

Prediction: West Virginia 14 - Penn State 35

Where to watch West Virginia vs. Penn State

Tonight's non-conference matchup will kick off as the season opener for both teams. West Virginia and Penn State will battle it out on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NBC on a national scale.

West Virginia vs. Penn State Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Penn State -20.5

Tip 2: Total: Under 50.5 Points

Tip 3: Player - Garrett Greene over 23.5 rushing yards

Tip 4: Player - Drew Allar under 1.5 passing TDs