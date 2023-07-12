Western Kentucky enters the 2023 season as the favorite to win the Conference USA

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been one of the best programs in the Conference USA. They finished the 2022 season in second place with a 9-5 (6-2) record.

The program has a lot of upperclassmen on its roster, specifically at the key positions. Head coach Tyson Helton is in his fifth season with the team and has established his culture.

Let's break down the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and see if they should be the favorites.

#1. Western Kentucky's offense

The Western Kentucky offense have nine of their 11 starters returning this season, so they are in tune with one another. Their offense averaged 36.4 points on 497.1 total yards per game.

Western Kentucky will expect senior quarterback Austin Reed to shoulder their offensive responsibility. Last season, he finished going 389-of-602 (64.6% completion percentage) for 4,744 yards with 40 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Two of their three starting wide outs also returned, with redshirt senior Blue Smith transferring from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

This offense has the ability to lead the way for the program and should be absolutely dominant in 2023.

Western Kentucky Defense/Special Teams

As a whole, looking at the peripheral numbers, the defense did pretty well themselves. They recorded 13 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 47 pass deflections and 19 interceptions during the 2022 season.

They retained majority of their defense, with nine of their eleven starting players returning.

The biggest question mark on the roster is freshman kicker Lucas Carneiro. Last season, the team went 18-of-24 (75.0%) on field goal attempts. If Carneiro replicate that, it will be a plus for the Hilltoppers.

Can they win the Conference USA Championship in 2023?

This team has all the makings to be a top team in the conference. Their toughest competition in the 2023 season seems to be a non-conference road game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. This program feels like a 10-11 win team, and that should be enough to make the Conference USA Championship Game.

With how the other rosters in the Conference USA look, the Hilltoppers have a great shot of winning the conference title.

