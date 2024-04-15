What does Andrew Luck do now? Former Stanford QB's current status explored

In August 2019, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made a surprise retirement announcement at the age of 29 that left the NFL world in shock. Before his seven-year NFL stint with the Colts, he played under the tutelage of coaches Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw for the Stanford Cardinal from 2008 to 2011. Luck has since returned to Stanford to pursue a master's degree in education, which he started in 2022.

What does former Stanford QB Andrew Luck do now?

Since 2023, Andrew Luck has been working as an assistant coach at Palo Alto High School and a part-time volunteer football coach for the school's junior varsity team. He helps the team out two days a week while studying at Stanford's Graduate School of Education.

According to reports, Luck has been assisting the team in improving the technique of its quarterbacks and defensive backs.

"It's great to have someone of that caliber on your staff," Palo Alto coach Dave DeGeronimo said. "The kids love it."

Luck had previously won the Academic All-America of the Year award at Stanford.

Former Stanford QB Andrew Luck's college statistics

Former Stanford QB Andrew Luck.

Luck achieved induction into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023. His college statistics from 2009 to 2011 are impressive, boasting 82 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns, totaling 10,387 yards.

A notable achievement during his time at Stanford was leading the team to 12 victories in the 2010 season, a milestone previously unmatched as the university had never won more than 10 games in a single season, except in three instances (twice before World War II).

Why did QB Andrew Luck retire so early?

Playing for the Colts, Luck won the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2018. He served as quarterback for seven seasons (2012-2018) with the Colts. Luck said that his retirement was the right decision for him following his injuries.

"This is not an easy decision. Honestly, it's the hardest decision of my life," Luck said, via The Athletic. "But it is the right decision for me.

"When I retired, that part of it was put to bed in my mind. I certainly realize I still love this game, and I want to have it integrated in my life."

Despite his retirement, he still has family in the Indianapolis area and even spent last Christmas there. During Luck's tenure with the Colts, they won four playoff games and made it to the AFC championship game in 2014.

Andrew Luck returns to Indianapolis to raise funds for cancer research

Luck was selected No. 1 overall by the Colts in the 2012 NFL draft, and he was back in Indianapolis on Friday, attending former Colts coach Chuck Pagano's annual gala, which aims to raise funds for cancer research.

According to sports anchor Anthony Calhoun, Colts owner Jim Irsay donated $1 million to cancer research after playfully challenging Chuck Pagano and Luck to knock down all the boards with a football in 60 seconds.

