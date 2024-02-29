Through four games last season, Anthony Richardson proved that the Indianapolis Colts made the right decision in selecting him fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, a shoulder injury abruptly ended his season.

While Richardson’s surgery to repair his AC joint sprain went well, the Colts are not taking any chances with his recovery period. They draw that thought process from experience, particularly in handling Andrew Luck’s career.

General Manager Chris Ballard reiterated that lesson when he shared with the media before the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Really happy about where he’s at. He started throwing. He’s on a rehab program. I lived through the last one. Okay. And I learned a lot of lessons living through the last one. So, forgive me for being a little cautious. I know Anthony’s made some statements that it's important to be ahead of schedule.”

Expand Tweet

Ballard became the Colts general manager in 2017, replacing Ryan Grigson. Coincidentally, a shoulder injury forced Andrew Luck to miss the 2017 NFL season. The former Stanford standout played one more year before retiring from professional football at 29.

Before that unfortunate shoulder injury, Luck missed nine games in 2015 due to a lacerated kidney and torn abdominal muscle.

While Ballard and the Colts will let Anthony Richardson’s recovery play out naturally, they are happy with his progress. He said:

“We’re here to pull the reins to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of schedule, and we’re staying with whatever the doctors are telling us. But he’s in good shape... So, I’m encouraged about where he's at and where he's going.”

The Colts drafted Richardson over Will Levis, who most people around the NFL predicted would be the third quarterback selected after Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Accuracy and lack of experience as a starter were the biggest knacks to his game.

During his brief rookie season, Richardson’s inaccuracy persisted, completing only 59.5 percent of his throws. However, he had 577 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. Anthony Richardson added four rushing touchdowns from 136 yards.

Colts might be singing a different tune with Anthony Richardson around

While Gardner Minshew played admirably in Richardson’s place, the Indianapolis Colts barely missed the playoffs at 9-8. They were 7-5 after Week 13 but lost three of their last five games.

They might have experienced favorable results if Anthony Richardson was behind center. In two of those three losses, the leading rushers only had 28 (Zack Moss against the Cincinnati Bengals) and 48 (Jonathan Taylor versus the Atlanta Falcons) yards.

Richardson’s mobility, which allows him to stretch plays, could have reversed the outcome. Flipping those losses could have brought the Colts into the AFC playoffs.