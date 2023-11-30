What is the biggest Heisman snub ever? Top 5 biggest Heisman Trophy snubs in college football ft. Marshall Faulk

Who will win the Heisman Trophy is always one of the most talked-about topics throughout the college football season.

By the end of the year, it usually is down to two or three players, or in some years, it's very clear who will win the Heisman. But, sometimes, the award gets given to someone people don't anticipate, which leads to fans and analysts saying someone got snubbed or robbed.

5 biggest snubs in Heisman Trophy History

#1, Marshall Faulk, 1992

For a long time, underclassmen rarely won the Heisman Trophy, no matter how good of a season they had, and that was proven in 1992.

Sophomore Marshall Faulk had a dominant season as the starting running back for San Diego State.

Faulk rushed for 1630 yards and 15 touchdowns, and many thought he was a shoo-in to win the Heisman. However, the award was given to Miami quarterback Gino Torretta, who's considered to be one of the worst Heisman winners ever.

#2, Adrian Peterson, 2004

Adrian Peterson was a freshman in 2004, which made him unlikely to win the Heisman.

However, Peterson won the starting job at Oklahoma and had arguably the best season in college football. Peterson rushed for 1925 yards and 15 touchdowns as a freshman.

Peterson was a big reason the Sooners made it to the national title game that season. Although USC quarterback Matt Leinart had a good season and isn't a terrible Heisman winner, what Peterson did as a freshman was special.

#3, OJ Simpson, 1967

OJ Simpson finished second in Heisman voting in 1967 but should have won the award. Luckily, he did get his Heisman the following year, in 1968.

With the USC Trojans, Simpson rushed for 1415 yards on 266 carries and 13 touchdowns. It was a dominant season from a running back, but what makes the snub worse is who won the Heisman.

The 1967 Heisman was awarded to UCLA quarterback Gary Beban. Beban threw for just 1,359 yards while throwing eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#4, Larry Fitzgerald, 2003

Larry Fitzgerald was the best player on the field at all times for the Pittsburgh Panthers in 2003.

Fitzgerald was a sophomore and was double-teamed quite often. However, he still recorded 92 passes for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. Every team knew Fitzgerald was the only threat on offense for Pittsburgh and still had that good of a season.

He ended up finishing second in Heisman voting behind Oklahoma quarterback Jason White.

#5, Christian McCaffrey, 2015

Christian McCaffrey had one of the most dominant seasons in college football history in 2015 but didn't win the Heisman.

McCaffrey was playing at Stanford and recorded 3,864 all-purpose yards, as he was their running back, caught passes, and handled kickoff and punt return duties. His 3,864 all-purpose yards broke the NCAA record previously held by Barry Sanders.

However, Alabama's Derrick Henry won the Heisman despite having 312 yards less from scrimmage than McCaffrey.