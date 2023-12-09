What channel is the Army vs Navy game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 15 game

After multiple packed slates of CFB schedules, week 15 for the FBS will only feature one game: the long-standing rivalry between Army vs. Navy. Other college football rivalries like The Game and the Iron Bowl might be talked about more, but no other matchup has the same kind of history that the Black Knights and the Midshipmen have. And for good reason, too.

This clash marks the 124th meeting between the Black Knights and the Midshipmen on the gridiron. But it could also signal the end of an era, as Army is poised to join Navy in the AAC next year. Putting these two teams in the same conference could now mean that they can potentially meet each other for the AAC title game and then once more at their annual rivalry game.

Either way, no squad will be hosting the other at home. This year's Army vs Navy game will take place in Foxborough, MA, at the famed Gillette Stadium. So who's going to come out on top? Read on to learn more.

What channel is the Army vs. Navy game on?

TV Channel: CBS

Livestream: Fubo TV

CBS will air the Army vs. Navy college football game. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Army vs. Navy start time

Date: December 9

Kickoff time: 3 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Army vs Navy college football matchup is 3 p.m. E.T.

Who will be Navy's starting QB?

Navy's QB situation is not that good heading into this potentially contentious rivalry matchup. They're dealing with major injuries to erstwhile QB1 Tai Lavatai (out since October 21) and Xavier Arline, who recently saw action but also suffered an ankle injury.

Arline is the backup and is listed as probable for the game against Army. But if he's not available, freshman Braxton Woodson could see some minutes on the field. So far, Woodson has logged this split: 163 pass yards on 17-of-40 attempts, with one touchdown and interception each. That's in four total games he's played, wherein he went 2-2.

Who will be Army's starting QB?

Bryson Daily will be the likely starting QB for the Black Knights in Foxborough. While far from an elite player himself, he's logged this respectable split so far: 859 pass yards on 50% completion (53-of-106), with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Aside from that, he’s also carried the ball 188 times for 821 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Safe to say, Daily will be equipped for both the aerial and ground game against Navy. But he'd likely do better as a passer versus the Midshipmen, whose passing defense is one of the lowest-ranked in the nation. Their rushing defense, in comparison, is around two times better.

Aside from Daily, though, fans should also expect freshman Champ Harris to see some minutes. Harris' stats for the year are as follows: 260 pass yards on 19-of-35 attempts (54.3 CMP%), with four total interceptions.