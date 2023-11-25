What channel is the Clemson vs South Carolina game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

A week full of high-intensity college football action continues. This time, fans will get treated to a clash featuring Clemson vs South Carolina, to be held at the Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.

Heading into this game, the Tigers have won three straight. It's likely one of the more positive notes of their season, as they're already out of the playoff picture and just playing for pride at this point. Nevertheless, those three wins came against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and UNC – all good teams.

As for South Carolina, their fortunes are a bit further down the drain than Clemson's is. But they've also won three straight against Jax State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. They're also coming into this game with an excellent 5-1 record at home, facing a Tigers team that is only 1-3 on the road.

What channel is the Clemson vs South Carolina game on?

TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Clemson vs South Carolina college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Clemson vs South Carolina start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Clemson vs South Carolina college football matchup is 7:30 p.m. E.T.

Clemson's quarterback situation

Cade Klubnik once again proved his worth as Tigers QB1 during their last three wins. He had his best game of the streak against the Tar Heels, where he passed for 219 yards on 21-of-32 attempts, with one touchdown. He also rushed for 44 total yards.

It was actually one of his best games of the year, against a marquee team, no less. His efforts were instrumental in snapping UNC's own two-game win streak. And if he performs as well as he did against South Carolina's defense (which never cracks the top 50 in major team defense categories), then things will be alright for Clemson.

South Carolina's quarterback situation

South Carolina may be a bit down the ladder of the SEC right now, but there's quiet confidence about them heading into Williams-Brice. As previously mentioned, they're 5-1 at home on the back of QB1 Spencer Rattler.

During the Gamecock's six games at home, Rattler never passed below 200 yards. His relative "worst" performance at home on the year was his 207-yard passing effort in the win over Kentucky. The thing is, he'll be going up against one of the better passing defenses in the nation this time around.