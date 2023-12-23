What channel is the Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State game on? Time, TV & Live Stream for the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl game

The 2023 EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl will see Coastal Carolina take on San Jose State. Make no mistake that these two squads, despite not being household names, could give fans an immensely exciting game given how their strengths and weaknesses play out.

First-year head coach Tim Beck has proved to be a worthy hire for Coastal Carolina (the recent controversy involving Beck notwithstanding), as he has been instrumental in the Chanticleers' relative success for the year. They were quite close to winning the Sun Belt title despite numerous injuries and transfers affecting key players. They failed to go all the way after losing James Madison Dukes in their season finale.

As for San Jose State, they're likely just happy to be here after starting off the season flat. An opening loss to USC in Week 0 and a walloping from Oregon State in the game after was bad, but they did manage to bounce back for the rest of the year. Finishing strong is a massive statement for San Jose State - who won their final six games of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

So, who's going to win the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl featuring Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State?

What Channel is the EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football today. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Las Vegas Bowl live on ESPN. The Hawai'i Bowl has been running since 2002, when the first game was played between Tulane and the hometown Hawaii Warriors. It has since continued every single year except 2020 and 2021 (clearly due to COVID), and has never seen either the Chanticleers or the Spartans in it until this year.

But this doesn't mean that Coastal Carolina and San Jose State are Bowl newbies at all. For one, the Chanticleers have not missed a Bowl game in four years, winning half of those four stints. They're also the first Sun Belt team to feature in this Bowl--a feat in its own right. SJSU, on the other hand, has had more postseason Bowl appearances with 12 total--going 7-5 all time.

What time is the Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State Hawai'i Bowl Game?

Date: The Hawai'i Bowl game featuring Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State is scheduled for Dec. 23.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Hawai'i Bowl at 10:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Hawai'i Bowl game?

The Chanticleers and the Spartans both have their own problems to deal with heading into this game.

Starting with Coastal Carolina, their passing offense has been one of their go-tos all year. But for this contest, they're not going to be at full strength in the air. Key quarterback Grayson McCall (transfered to NC State) and wide receiver Tyson Mobley won't see action (via Stats Alt). McCall's absence is arguably the biggest blow to this team's offense.

McCall's contributions were instrumental to the team's passing attack. The Chanticleers average a 33rd-best 266.8 passing yards per game, and they also rank 17th in terms of pass accuracy. So while Coastal Carolina may not be on the same level as the absolute best passing squads in the nation, their pass completion percentage is elite--and it will be without a major cog for this Bowl clash.

As for the San Jose State Spartans, their problems are more focused on how their defense holds up. They are an atrocious 112th in EPA per play and are among the worst at overall team defense. But things can tip towards their favor via their passing defense, which is already going up against an undermanned team. The Spartans crack the top 20 in opponent pass play percentage, pass yards per game, and interceptions thrown percentage.

Who will be the Starting QB for Coastal Carolina in the Hawai'i Bowl?

With McCall out, the Chanticleers have to dig deep into their rotation. Ethan Vasko is a likely name to start in the middle for Coastal Carolina, and he's already proven his worth.

His most recent performance against James Madison is quite excellent, as one can see here: 254 pass yards on 21-of-29 attempts, with one TD. He also threw for 145 yards against Texas State and 180 yards against Old Dominion. While Vasko might not be on the same tier as McCall, he'll be more than capable to handle the competition come game day.

Who will be the Starting QB for San Jose State in the Hawai'i Bowl?

Senior QB Chevan Cordeiro is the name to watch for the Spartans' offensive unit. The Hawaii native has a well-known powerful throwing arm that allows him to fit passes into tight windows, leading him to tally a total of 2,558 pass yards this year. But aside from that, he's also quite the two-way threat, having rushed for a total of 213 yards on 74 carries.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Schedule before it faces San Jose State

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 UCLA 13-27 SEPT 10 JAX STATE 30-16 SEPT 17 DUQUESNE 66-7 SEPT 22 GEORGIA STATE 17-30 OCT 1 GEORGIA SOUTHERN 28-38 OCT 11 APPALACHIAN STATE 27-24 OCT 22 ARKANSAS STATE 27-17 OCT 29 MARSHALL 34-6 NOV 5 OLD DOMINION 28-24 NOV 12 TEXAS STATE 31-23 NOV 19 ARMY 21-28 NOV 26 JAMES MADISON 14-56

San Jose State 2023 Schedule before it faces Coastal Carolina

DATE OPPONENT RESULT AUG 27 USC 28-56 SEPT 4 OREGON STATE 17-42 SEPT 10 CAL POLY 59-3 SEPT 17 TOLEDO 17-21 SEPT 23 AIR FORCE 20-45 OCT 8 BOISE STATE 27-35 OCT 15 NEW MEXICO 52-24 OCT 22 UTAH STATE 42-21 OCT 29 HAWAII 35-0 NOV 12 FRESNO STATE 42-18 NOV 19 SAN DIEGO STATE 24-13 NOV 26 UNLV 37-31

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season