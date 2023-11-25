What channel is the Florida State vs Florida game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

In Week 13 of college football action, fans will get to witness two in-state rivals go at it in a hotly anticipated clash: Florida State vs Florida. The Seminoles and the Gators have had quite the different regular season campaigns, though that doesn't at all diminish this renowned in-state rivalry.

The Seminoles are 11-0 and haven't been challenged much all season long. But perhaps their biggest challenge came when starting QB Jordan Travis exited their game against North Alabama with what looks to be a season (and college career-ending) injury. Travis suffered a nasty hit to his leg during a play, which possibly means his time with the 'Noles is over – alongside his six total years in college football.

This means that FSU is a little undermanned heading into the legendary 'Swamp' in Gainesville. At home, the Gators are 4-1 despite going 5-6 overall for the year. Right now, they're just hoping against the odds that they'll at least qualify for a Bowl game. Because if they can't, then it would be quite the disappointing cap to an underwhelming season.

What channel is the Florida State vs Florida game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Florida State vs Florida college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Florida State vs Florida start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 7:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Florida State vs Florida college football matchup is 7:00 p.m. E.T.

Florida State's quarterback situation

As previously mentioned, star QB Jordan Travis is likely done for the season and his college career. In his place, junior Tate Rodemaker stepped in and had himself a game versus North Alabama.

Rodemaker tallied this split against the Lions: 217 pass yards on 13-of-23 attempts, alongside two touchdowns. It was his career-high and quite the performance for his first start. That said, it's not that surprising if FSU eventually turns to him for the future – but right now, his job is to help ensure that the Seminoles secure their postseason berth.

Florida's quarterback situation

Just like their in-state rival, Florida is also dealing with an injury to starting QB Graham Mertz. While not as gnarly as what Travis endured, the injury is also expected to sideline Mertz for the remainder of the year (via WRUF).

In his place, backup QB Max Brown finished the game and tallied 56 pass yards and 44 rushing yards while completing 4-of-5 pass attempts. It's a good stat line with all things considered.