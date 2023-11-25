What channel is the Georgia vs Georgia Tech game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

Week 13 of college football action continues, and this time, it will be in-state rivals Georgia vs Georgia Tech taking the field. The Bulldogs and the Yellowjackets couldn't have an even more different season from each other, with one poised for a legendary three-peat and the other just happy to qualify for a Bowl game.

Georgia (11-0) is still undefeated and is coming off a 38-10 victory over Tennessee in their last appearance. They never looked like they were in trouble against a resilient Vols team, either. After falling behind 7-0 early in that game, they proceeded to blast Tennessee out of the building and never looked back.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 31-22 and holds a 6-5 record. Despite having a markedly worse season compared to their in-state counterpart, the Yellowjackets were given props by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart. Despite their record, they have clinched Bowl eligibility (their first since 2018), and coach Kirby Smart acknowledges their merits (via Sports Illustrated):

"They've won games because they're playing good football. No. 1, they've done a good job upgrading talent. He understands what it takes to win at Tech, what kind of players to go recruit. I think as he gets recruiting classes in there, he's not going to do anything but get better. But when you've got an offensive line coach as a head coach, you're going to have a physical, tough team."

Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the Georgia vs Georgia Tech college football game live.

What channel is the Georgia vs Georgia Tech game on?

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN3

ABC/ESPN3 Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC/ESPN3 will be the broadcast network to air the Georgia vs Georgia Tech college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Georgia vs Georgia Tech start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Georgia vs Georgia Tech college football matchup is 7:30 PM E.T.

Georgia quarterback situation

Carson Beck has been the consistent best passer on the consistent best college football team in the nation so far. It's actually quite criminal to not even have him in the top half of Heisman conversations, but the NFL does take notice far beyond that.

After Georgia's rout of Tennessee, Beck's draft stock rose by a significant margin. He has now led the Bulldogs to their 37th-straight regular season win (via Bleacher Report). With his efforts, numerous pundits are now saying he's a consensus first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it's not hard to see why.

Georgia Tech quarterback situation

Haynes King's split this season is absolutely nothing to scoff at: 2,597 pass yards on 208-of-334 attempts, 26 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He also has the 26th-best QBR in the nation thus far.

The thing is, a QB of Carson Beck's caliber could overshadow King's overall performance. Yellowjackets fans might not like it, but it still should be one of the biggest stories heading into this Georgia vs Georgia Tech game. If Haynes King is to carve a major name for himself, he needs to perform incredibly well against the two-time defending champs.