What channel is the Kansas vs UNLV game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game

For the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, fans will be treated to a matchup featuring Kansas vs UNLV. The Jayhawks and the Rebels might have wanted a far better finish than this one. But a Bowl game is a Bowl game - and no one should take this accomplishment away from either team.

For the second consecutive year, the Kansas Jayhawks find themselves on the football field in late December. They suffered a close overtime loss in the Liberty Bowl last season, so they will likely aim to conclude this season on a positive note.

A win will get them their ninth victory as they head to Phoenix for a post-Christmas showdown in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Another major storyline to the matchup involves UNLV's head coach. Rebels head tactician Barry Odom was the defensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks last year. Against them, Jalon Daniels, the Jayhawks' quarterback, posted impressive numbers in the 2022 Liberty Bowl (via Sports Illustrated).

With Daniels seemingly well on his way to the pros after this, his squad surely wants to give UNLV a parting gift of sorts.

So, the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set. Who will win this contest?

What Channel is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Kansas vs UNLV will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl live on ESPN. Originally called the Copper Bowl from its very first iteration in 1996, this game has also been called the Insight.com Bowl, Insight Bowl, Buffalo Wings Wild Bowl, Cactus Bowl and the Cheez-it Bowl.

Its name, as fans know it now, came to be only recently, in 2020, when it was canceled due to a lack of available teams.

This will be Kansas' second appearance in the Bowl, with their first one being in 2008 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. On the other hand, UNLV is making its first-ever Guaranteed Rate Bowl appearance.

It's also worth noting that these two teams are no strangers to postseason Bowl appearances: The Jayhawks are here for the 14th time, the Rebels for the sixth time.

What time is the Kansas vs UNLV Guaranteed Rate Bowl Game?

Date: The Guaranteed Rate Bowl game featuring Kansas vs UNLV is scheduled for Dec. 26.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:00 p.m. ET. It's a bit late compared to other Bowl game schedules for this day, so, it's safe to say that one should prepare adequately if they want to experience this game live.

What to expect in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game?

With how Kansas has performed all year, Jayhawks fans (and perhaps even Rebels fans) should expect the scoreboard to be lit up. The Jayhawks’ offense has been nothing short of impressive this season, as they averaged 33.6 points per game.

A good chunk of their points have been on the ground too, with them being #9 in rush play percentage and yards per rush.

So, will UNLV's defense hold against Kansas' running attack? The short answer: probably not. Defending the ground game was never the Rebels' strong suit all year, as they've never been able to crack even the top 70 on this end of the floor.

They're relatively better at defending the pass, and with Kansas' passing game being okay at best, perhaps that's something they could exploit.

Who will be the Starting QB for Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

With Jalon Daniels out, Kansas turned to Jason Bean and his promotion immediately paid dividends. For the season, Bean managed to throw for 1,681 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aside from that, he's also been quite good at taking care of the football and switching to the running game when needed (259 yards on 41 carries with three TDs for the year).

Who will be the Starting QB for UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

QB1 Jayden Maiava has been the man in the middle for the Rebels offense, and his numbers are more impressive than Bean's at first glance. But his 2,794 yards with 22 touchdowns won't matter as he's since opted out of the bowl game.

This paves the way for backup Doug Brumfield (252 pass yards on the year, with two interceptions) to make his second start of the season.

Kansas 2023 Schedule before it faces UNLV

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 2 MISSOURI STATE 48-17 SEPT 9 ILLINOIS 34-23 SEPT 17 NEVADA 31-24 SEPT 24 BYU 38-27 OCT 1 TEXAS 14-40 OCT 8 UCF 51-22 OCT 15 OKLAHOMA STATE 32-39 OCT 29 OKLAHOMA 38-33 NOV 5 IOWA STATE 28-21 NOV 12 TEXAS TECH 13-16 NOV 19 KANSAS STATE 27-31 NOV 26 CINCINNATI 49-16

UNLV 2023 Schedule before it faces Kansas

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 BRYANT 44-14 SEPT 10 MICHIGAN 7-35 SEPT 17 VANDERBILT 40-37 SEPT 24 UTEP 45-28 OCT 1 HAWAII 44-20 OCT 15 NEVADA 45-27 OCT 22 COLORADO STATE 25-23 OCT 29 FRESNO STATE 24-31 NOV 5 NEW MEXICO 56-14 NOV 11 WYOMING 34-14 NOV 19 AIR FORCE 31-27 NOV 26 SAN JOSE STATE 31-37

