What is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and more explored

One of the 43 bowl games taking place this season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl and CFB fans are looking forward to witnessing this exciting post-season bowl game.

Initially played at the Arizona Stadium, the bowl game moved to Chase Field in 2006 before being played at the Sun Devil Stadium in 2006. The bowl game was then relocated back to Sun Field due to renovation at Tempe and is played there to date.

The full schedule of matchups for CFB bowl games is set to be announced on Sunday, December 3 on ESPN. Till then, let us learn more about the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

What is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in college football?

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl is a CFB bowl game that takes place annually. It was founded in 1989 and has taken place in Arizona since its inception. The bowl game was initially played as the Copper Bowl up until Arizona-based global technology company Insights Enterprises became the title sponsor and self-titled the bowl from 1997 to 2011.

In 2012, Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant became the title sponsor, and the bowl was known as the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl for two years. When Ticket City (2015) and Motel City 6 (2016-17) acquired sponsorship rights, it reverted to being known as the Cactus Bowl (originally planned named).

When Kellogg's (2018-19) became the sponsor, it rebranded it as the Cheez-It Bowl before US residential mortgage company Guaranteed Rate signed a new sponsorship deal in 2020, renaming it as the name it goes by today.

Who plays in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl?

Initially, the bowl game featured teams from the Pac-10, WAC, Big 12 and the now-disbanded Big East Conference. It then moved on to an annual showdown between teams from the Big Ten and Big 12 from 2006 to 2013.

Then, from the 2015 season, it featured a game between teams from the Pac-12 and the Big 12.

In 2019, it was announced that the bowl game would tie up with the Big Ten and the Big 12 and this arrangement will carry on through the 2025-26 season.

When is the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in 2023?

This year's bowl game is scheduled on Tuesday, December 26 and is expected to kick off at 9 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game live from their homes, as it will be broadcast on the ESPN network on television.