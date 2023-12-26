What channel is the North Carolina vs West Virginia game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Duke's Mayo Bowl game

The 2023 edition of the Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature North Carolina taking on West Virginia in a battle between the ACC and the Big 12. The Tar Heels and the Mountaineers will meet again in this bowl game for the first time in 15 years.

The Tar Heels were riding high after starting at a blistering 6-0. But they failed to maintain that momentum by the latter part of the year. This was punctuated by losses to Virginia, Georgia Tech, Clemson and NC State. So, it could be safe to assume they'd be raring to go after falling out of College Football Playoff contention.

As for West Virginia, its offense was among the biggest reasons the team got here in the first place--especially late in the regular season. But the Mountaineers will need far more than just offense to come out with a win in this one. Even if UNC did struggle to close the year out, it is still a Power Five team--and that distinction isn't given to just anyone.

What Channel is the Duke's Mayo Bowl on?

Live Stream: The North Carolina vs. West Virginia bowl game will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently.

TV Channel: Fans can watch the 2023 Duke's Mayo Bowl live on ESPN. Originally called the Continental Tire Bowl, Meineke Car Care Bowl and the Belk Bowl, this contest started in 2002 and featured Virginia and West Virginia. It has since continued every single year with no cancellations.

This will be UNC's sixth appearance in this bowl showdown, with the Tar Heels having the most stints out of any college football program. As for West Virginia, this is its third appearance in the game. The Mountaineers were one of the inaugural teams 21 years ago. Their second one would be six years later: they first met the Tar Heels in this bowl.

So what's happening this year is a rematch. UNC wants to redeem its one-point loss in 2008 and cap the season off on a good note despite falling out of the playoffs race.

What time is the North Carolina vs. West Virginia Duke's Mayo Bowl Game?

Date: The Duke's Mayo Bowl game featuring North Carolina vs. West Virginia is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 5:30 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Duke's Mayo Bowl Game?

UNC will have to rely on defense for this game, as its offense is missing a few key players. But even that could still prove problematic.

For the year, the Tar Heels defense was only ranked 74th in opponent points allowed and 98th in opponent total yards per game. Aside from that, they also allowed 242.3 passing yards (101st) and 163.1 rushing yards (89th). All in all, they're not exactly an elite defensive team.

That said, quarterback Garrett Greene and the West Virginia offense should look to take advantage of this. With UNC's defense having many glaring holes both in the run and the passing game, the Mountaineers will likely move through and score relatively easily.

But perhaps their run game will prove especially deadly, with their sixth-best rush play percentage, seventh-best rushes per game and fourth-best rush yards/game.

Who will be the starting QB for North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

With the NFL draft beckoning, North Carolina star quarterback Drake Maye would sit this one out. Conner Harrell, who looked amazing in the game against Campbell, will be the QB1. In that contest against the Fighting Camels, he went a perfect 4 of 4 on pass attempts for 71 yards. He also contributed on the ground with 61 rush yards on just two carries.

Who will be the starting QB for West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

For now, West Virginia's offense can only go where quarterback Garrett Greene will lead them. He was critical in the Mountaineers' crucial last two wins, wherein he logged a total of 479 passing yards (3 TDs) and 257 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

North Carolina 2023 Schedule before it faces West Virginia

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 31-17 SEPT. 10 APP STATE 40-34 SEPT. 17 MINNESOTA 31-13 SEPT. 24 PITT 41-24 OCT. 8 SYRACUSE 40-7 OCT. 15 MIAMI FL 41-31 OCT. 22 VIRGINIA 27-31 OCT. 29 GEORGIA TECH 42-46 NOV. 5 CAMPBELL 59-7 NOV. 12 DUKE 47-45 NOV. 19 CLEMSON 20-31 NOV. 26 NC STATE 20-39

West Virginia 2023 Schedule before it faces UNC

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT. 3 PENN STATE 15-38 SEPT. 10 DUQUESNE 56-17 SEPT. 17 PITT 17-6 SEPT. 24 TEXAS TECH 20-13 OCT. 1 TCU 24-21 OCT. 13 HOUSTON 39-41 OCT. 22 OKLAHOMA STATE 34-48 OCT. 29 UCF 41-28 NOV. 5 BYU 37-7 NOV. 12 OKLAHOMA 20-59 NOV. 19 CINCINNATI 42-21 NOV. 26 BAYLOR 34-31

