What channel is the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

The Oklahoma Sooners are going to visit the Kansas Jayhawks soon to try and keep their season momentum going. So far, the Sooners are undefeated through seven games and hold the top spot in the Big 12 over Texas, and they are riding high coming into Lawrence.

As for the Jayhawks, they're not doing that bad themselves at 5-2--coming off a loss versus Oklahoma State in the previous week. They'll definitely want to bounce back and try to hand the Sooners their first loss of the season, while also avoiding a potential two-game losing skid of their own.

A win or loss for either team could mean big for each squad's hopes of contending in the CFP. That said, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming week 9 matchup featuring Oklahoma vs. Kansas.

What channel is the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

You can catch the Oklahoma vs. Kansas college football matchup on FOX, which is among the multitude of networks carrying Big 12 games this season. But if you can't catch it live via FOX, you can also watch the game by live stream via Fubo TV.

Fubo is a streaming service broadcasting a massive array of games for the 2023 college football season. They offer a free trial for new subscribers, so you can try the service out and cancel it without much hassle.

Oklahoma vs. Kansas start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The Oklahoma vs. Kansas week 9 college football matchup is scheduled for a 12:00 PM E.T. kickoff on Saturday, October 28. It's around midday in the middle of the weekend so it's the perfect time to kick back, relax, and get a taste of high-octane CFB action!

The Oklahoma quarterback situation

It's important to note that while undefeated coming into the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup, the Sooners are fresh off a sneaky win against UCF. They were only able to eke the win out during the final two minutes.

Starting QB Dillon Gabriel had himself a stellar game against his former team. He went 25-for-38 (65.8%) with three touchdowns and one interception and had 253 passing yards and 22 rushing yards in total.

In fact, he's been quite amazing this season, with his performances allowing him to be included in the 2023 Heisman trophy discussions alongside the likes of USC's Caleb Williams, Florida State's Jordan Travis, and more.

The Kansas quarterback situation

For the Kansas Jayhawks, however, the outlook isn't as sunny. As of this writing, QB1 Jalon Daniels is listed as doubtful against the Sooners (via The Topeka Capital-Journal).

“I remain very encouraged, and again I’ll kind of leave it there,” Leipold said. “I think it’s still in the doubtful area, but doubtful, questionable and those things.”

Daniels' back injury, which has been a concern since fall training camp, forced him to miss the season opener against Missouri State. In his absence, redshirt senior QB Jason Bean has been leading the team's offense. Kansas Jayhawks coach Lance Leipold expressed optimism about Daniels' potential return but did not provide specific details about the quarterback's current condition.