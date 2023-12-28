What channel is the Rutgers vs Miami FL game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl game

For the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl, it will be a clash between Rutgers and Miami FL. These two teams both faced major challenges towards the end of the year, but only one of them will have an opportunity to finish on a positive note.

The Scarlet Knights started their regular season campaign quite strong. They managed to win four of their first five games until they faced the mighty Michigan Wolverines and had to go back down to Earth. After that and towards the end, they lost all momentum and dropped their last four games in Big Ten play – with all losses being in double digits.

But despite this, the Scarlet Knights are marginally favored against Miami, which also concluded the year with three losses in its last four games. This is something different for them, considering how the Hurricanes have been historically dominant in this series. Pundits will say that Miami would likely be considered favorites if they still had their starting quarterback. But that's not going to matter now in the slightest, as each team would have to just make do with what they got.

The Pinstripe Bowl is next between Rutgers and Miami FL: Who's coming out on top?

What channel is the Pinstripe Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. This service is one of the best sites for streaming college football presently. Fans can try Fubo out as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled anytime, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Pinstripe Bowl live on ESPN. This Bowl is one of the newer games out there, as it played its very first game fairly recently in 2010. That first matchup was between Syracuse and Kansas State, which the Orange won. It has since continued every year except 2020 when the game was canceled due to the pandemic.

Both the Scarlet Knights and the Hurricanes have been here before, but it's the first time they'll meet each other in this Bowl. Including this year, Rutgers is tied for the most Pinstripe Bowl appearances with three, while Miami FL has been here twice.

What time is the Rutgers vs Miami FL Pinstripe Bowl Game?

Date: The Pinstripe Bowl game is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Pinstripe Bowl at 2:15 p.m. ET.

What to expect in the Pinstripe Bowl Game?

In the bowl season, motivation is everything. So fans should expect a team like Rutgers to have it in spades – especially since they're fielding almost their entire defensive lineup. It's a defense that has been very consistent all year, culminating in them only allowing 22.6 opponent points (#32) and an insane 73.17% red zone scoring (#7 overall).

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, grappling with transfer portal departures, find their offense sputtering and scraping the bottom of the barrel. With several key offensive players absent, they're forced to start redshirt backup QB Jacurri Brown (more on him later).

It's going to be a battle of a mostly intact, good defense against an offense that will be looking everywhere and anywhere for a spark. Fans should expect Rutgers' defense to hold Miami's defense at bay well enough.

Who will be the Starting QB for Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl?

Gavin Wimsatt will have the clear upper hand against his less experienced counterpart. But while that is said, he's had a lot of trouble completing passes – he's completing just under 48 percent of his throws. And going up against a solid enough Miami defense could prove troublesome for him.

Who will be the Starting QB for Miami FL in the Pinstripe Bowl?

The departure of former QB1 Tyler Van Dyke has Miami scrambling for the ropes. So they had to decide to start redshirt backup QB Jacurri Brown for this game, who's only passed for 230 yards in eight games. He did rush almost as much though with 223 yards on the ground, so he's got that going for him.

Rutgers' 2023 schedule before facing Miami FL

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 4 NORTHWESTERN 24-7 SEPT 10 TEMPLE 36-7 SEPT 17 VIRGINIA TECH 35-16 SEPT 24 MICHIGAN 7-31 OCT 1 WAGNER 52-3 OCT 8 WISCONSIN 13-24 OCT 15 MICHIGAN STATE 27-24 OCT 22 INDIANA 31-14 NOV 5 OHIO STATE 16-35 NOV 12 IOWA 0-22 NOV 19 PENN STATE 6-27 NOV 26 MARYLAND 24-42

Miami FL's 2023 schedule before facing Rutgers

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 2 MIAMI OH 38-3 SEPT 10 TEXAS A&M 48-33 SEPT 15 B-CU 48-7 SEPT 24 TEMPLE 41-7 OCT 8 GEORGIA TECH 20-23 OCT 15 UNC 31-41 OCT 22 CLEMSON 28-20 OCT 29 VIRGINIA 29-26 NOV 5 NC STATE 6-20 NOV 12 FLORIDA STATE 20-27 NOV 19 LOUISVILLE 31-38 NOV 25 BOSTON COLLEGE 45-20

