What channel is the Texas A&M vs. LSU game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

In the 13th week of college football action, Texas A&M will take on LSU. LSU is ranked 14th and hopes to end its regular season on a high note before heading into the postseason. The Aggies, who are in the early stages of the post-Jimbo Fisher era, are still trying to find their footing.

The LSU Tigers are the relatively better team, with an 8-3 record. As of this writing, they're on a two-game winning streak after losing to Alabama on November 5. The Tigers are hosting the Aggies for this game, a team that is winless on the road in three games played away from Kyle Field.

On the other hand, the Aggies are heading into Tiger Stadium as the clear underdogs, even if their win-loss record is not that far off from LSU's. The thing is, they'll be going in without starting QB Max Johnson (a former LSU transfer) due to injury.

With an interim head coach at the helm and uncertainties surrounding their offense, there's not a lot of hope for Texas A&M to come out of this game with a win.

What channel is the Texas A&M vs. LSU game on?

TV Channel: ABC

Livestream: Fubo TV

ABC will be the broadcast network to air the Texas A&M vs. LSU college football game. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Texas A&M vs. LSU start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 12 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Texas A&M vs. LSU college football matchup is 12 p.m. E.T.

Texas A&M quarterback situation

QB1 Max Johnson is nursing a rib injury and hasn't played in the last two games for the Aggies. A recent report did say, however, that Johnson is listed as "day-to-day" heading into the Texas A&M vs. LSU game (via LSU Wire).

If Johnson isn't cleared to play in Baton Rouge, backup Jaylen Henderson will likely take his place. Henderson played in the Aggies' two recent wins over Abilene Christian and Mississippi State. He had his best game against the former, where he logged 260 pass yards (27 rushing) on 16 of 23 passes, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Although this masks the fact that he was sacked four times by Abilene Christian's defense, it doesn't speak well for the Aggies' offensive line, which will face a better defense in LSU's, even if the Tigers aren't exactly a defensive masterclass this year.

LSU quarterback situation

As one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC (and perhaps the nation), Jayden Daniels recently overtook Oregon's Bo Nix in the Heisman Trophy Power Rankings (via FOX News Sports). He is now -125 in the race and is the nation's leader in passing touchdowns (36).

Aside from that, he's also among the most effective passers out there, throwing only four interceptions. It is safe to say that the Aggies will have their hands full trying to contain him on game day.