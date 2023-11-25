What channel is the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 13 game

PUBLISH 24 HRS BEFORE THE GAME

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee continues week 13's extremely packed slate of college football action. The 2-9 Commodores face the postseason-bound, 7-4 Vols in a game that might not have a lot of bearing for Vanderbilt, but could be telling for Tennessee moving forward.

For this game, the Commodores actually have a chance to keep it close early on. The Vols have been struggling a bit with injuries, and there's a level of uncertainty with their QB corps heading into the clash as well. Fans are clamoring for youngster Nico Iamaleava to get his reps, even if QB1 Joe Milton III has been their guy all year.

What channel is the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee game on?

TV Channel: SECN

SECN Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee college football game. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can stream the game on Fubo TV.

Vanderbilt vs Tennessee start time

Date: November 25

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Vanderbilt vs Tennessee college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T on November 25.

Vanderbilt's quarterback situation

Senior quarterback Ken Seals is likely doing everything he can to help the Commodores, but his efforts always just fall short. He's always had relatively low-key statistical seasons, with his best one being way back in 2020 when he passed for 1,928 total yards.

His numbers have regressed slightly since then. So far, his best game of the season came in a loss against Florida. He passed for 280 yards in that game, and was not really the same since. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why head coach Clark Lea won't probably name his starter until gameday.

Tennessee's quarterback situation

Joe Milton III and Nico Iamaleava are two names that Tennessee fans and pundits have been pushing with one more regular season game left. Milton has had the better statistical year, but Iamaleava (a former five-star recruit) has been showing flashes in his limited playtime.

There's enough reason for Iamaleava to finally take the reins as starter by next season. But he needs his reps, and an SEC opponent (even if a low-quality one at that) should be able to whet his appetite enough. That's because despite his status, Iamaleava didn't have a lot of high school starts (via Sports Illustrated).