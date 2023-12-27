What channel is the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane game on? Time, TV & live stream for the Military Bowl game

Virginia Tech and Tulane will compete in the 2023 Military Bowl in Annapolis, Maryland. The Hokies, representing the ACC, will take on the AAC's 23rd-ranked Green Wave.

Virginia Tech enters this game with a 6-6 record, winning just enough to earn bowl eligibility. The Green Wave, on the other hand, had a far superior regular-season record of 11-2. But they'll also be aiming to avenge their loss to SMU in the AAC Championship, so they'll be fired up.

For the Hokies, they did everything they could to rebound from a poor 1-3 start. Not a lot of folks were hoping they'd see the postseason after that, but they still managed to finish the season on a 5-3 run. Their reward? A meetup with a ranked opponent in the Military Bowl as the clear underdogs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Tulane might've failed to capture that coveted conference title, but they're still a tough team to contend with.

What channel is the Military Bowl on?

Live Stream: The bowl game featuring Virginia Tech vs. Tulane will be livestreamed on Fubo TV. Fans can try Fubo out, as the service offers a free trial. Aside from that, all plans can be canceled at any time, so there's no obligation to stay.

TV Channel: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Military Bowl live on ESPN. Originally called the Eaglebank Bowl from its very first iteration in 2008, this game first hosted Wake Forest and Navy. It continued to be called the Eaglebank Bowl until the following year, eventually changing to its current name in 2010.

This will be Virginia Tech's third appearance in the Bowl, with their first one being in 2014 and the most recent being in 2018. They won the first contest against Cincinnati but lost the rematch two years later. As for Tulane, this is their first time in the Military Bowl—but far from their actual first.

Both of these teams are no strangers to postseason Bowl appearances; Tulane, for example, has already been to the Bowl 16 times in program history. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, has been in it far more than the Green Wave ever did: 34 total times, with their first appearance occurring way back in 1947.

What time is the Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Military Bowl game?

Date: The Military Bowl game featuring Virginia Tech vs. Tulane is scheduled for Dec. 27.

Time: Fans can catch the 2023 edition of the Military Bowl at 2:00 p.m. ET. It's a bit early in the day compared to other bowl game schedules for this day, but that's not bad at all. It's going to be a perfect after-lunch game to enjoy, so have at it!

What can we expect in the Military Bowl game?

Perhaps the greatest reason why Virginia Tech is here is their defense. They managed to find their stride on this end of the field. And it's something that Tulane's offense will have to prepare for, especially on the ground.

Entering this matchup, the Hokies have held their last three opponents under 150 rushing yards. However, one could still point out that, outside those three games, Virginia Tech's rushing defense is mediocre at best.

The Green Wave is a respectable ground team, ranking 22nd in rush play percentage and 32nd in rushes per game.

But they're also elite in defending the ground attack, ranking 11th in opponent rush play percentage, yards per rush, and rush yards per game. Virginia Tech is a far better team on the ground, but they'll be going up against that, and something's got to give.

Who will be the starting QB for Virginia Tech in the Military Bowl?

The Hokies will be leaning on quarterback Kyron Drones for this game, and his resume for the year speaks for itself. So far, he has passed for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with three interceptions. But he's also quite capable on the ground, having tallied 642 yards and four scores.

Who will be the starting QB for Tulane in the Military Bowl?

With QB1 Michael Pratt out of the game, Tulane has to look elsewhere for their man in the middle. In his place, two names are currently floating for the Green Wave on Dec. 27: Kai Horton or Justin Ibieta.

For numbers' sake, here are their stats. Horton has tallied 485 yards on 31-62 attempts, with 3 TDs and 2 interceptions in three total games. Ibieta, on the other hand, has logged only one pass attempt this year, which he didn't complete.

Virginia Tech 2023 Schedule before it faces Tulane

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 OLD DOMINION 36-17 SEPT 10 PURDUE 17-24 SEPT 17 RUTGERS 16-35 SEPT 24 MARSHALL 17-24 OCT 1 PITT 38-21 OCT 8 FLORIDA STATE 17-39 OCT 15 WAKE FOREST 30-13 OCT 27 SYRACUSE 38-10 NOV 5 LOUISVILLE 3-34 NOV 12 BOSTON COLLEGE 48-22 NOV 19 NC STATE 28-35 NOV 26 VIRGINIA 55-17

Tulane 2023 Schedule before it faces Virginia Tech

DATE OPPONENT RESULT SEPT 3 SOUTH ALABAMA 37-17 SEPT 10 OLE MISS 20-37 SEPT 17 SOUTHERN MISS 21-3 SEPT 24 NICHOLLS STATE 36-7 OCT 1 UAB 35-23 OCT 14 MEMPHIS 31-21 OCT 22 NORTH TEXAS 35-28 OCT 29 RICE 30-28 NOV 5 EAST CAROLINA 13-10 NOV 12 TULSA 24-22 NOV 19 FL ATLANTIC 24-8 NOV 25 UTSA 29-16 DEC 3 SMU 14-26

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season