Cody Schrader has been the backbone of the Missouri Tiger backfield this year, with the tailback recording 1124 rushing yards, with 11 touchdowns, in 197 carries for Mizzou this year. The Mizzou Tigers have been one of the surprising standouts of the SEC this year, with few people expecting them to be as good as they've been through 2023. With an 8-2 record so far, the Tigers are ranked No. 11 in the nation entering Week 12 of the college football regular season.

Cody Schrader is by far and away the best runner on the roster and a key reason for the success of the school this year. To his rushing resume, you have to add a respectable 191 receiving yards. He's the first player in program history to have 90 rushing and receiving yards in a single game, and the first player in SEC history to have 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in a single game

The senior is a local Missourian, born in the city of St. Louis. He attended Lutheran South High School in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was a standout running back and linebacker. He initially played at Truman State for four seasons, accruing 3084 rushing yards, with 39 touchdowns in 479 carries.

Born and raised in Missouri, he seemed destined to make the jump from Div-II football to Div-I in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers.

Cody Schrader's family explored

Tommy and Jenny Schrader are Cody's parents. It was his father who initially saw his potential as a football player when he was in the eighth grade. Initially, Tommy expected his son to be a baseball player, but once he saw his son's potential in the gridiron, he dedicated himself to helping him reach his potential.

A proud father, he said the following of his son after the Week 11 performance against the Volunteers in the 36-7 victory:

"It was so exciting to see the team that just was that happy for his success and just had that much confidence in him. It was just an amazing feeling watching him get lifted up by his team and hoisted around."

In that game, Cody Schrader had 206 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards and one touchdown, setting school and SEC single-game records.