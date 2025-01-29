What is the difference between Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl? A look at the two events

The Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl are college football showpiece events for players entering the upcoming NFL draft. These games feature the best of the crop in the NCAA.

Hence, with the 2025 Shrine and Senior Bowl around the corner, let's examine the differences between the two events.

What is the difference between the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl?

The Shrine Bowl is a long-running college all-star football game that merges the essence of community development and sports. It occurs in front of NFL scouts, general managers and coaches and will be broadcast to a national audience.

Furthermore, the Shrine Bowl historically aids the nonprofit Shriners Children's Hospital in raising funds needed to provide affordable healthcare for children in need.

The Senior Bowl is strictly football-oriented and is viewed as the first significant event in the scouting process. Hundreds of NFL personnel attend the Senior Bowl yearly to watch and meet with draft prospects.

Many potential Day 1 and 2 draft picks play in the Senior Bowl every year. It's an all-star game with a competitive vibe. Hence, in recent years, the Senior Bowl has been filled with elite talent looking to one-up their competition in front of their future coaches and general managers. They'll also speak to team representatives before, during, and after the bowl game.

When is the 2025 Shrine Bowl?

The 2025 Shrine Bowl will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

This year's game will feature collegiate football standouts, including quarterback Kyle McCord, wide receiver Nick Nash, cornerback Cobee Bryant and wide receiver Jimmy Horn.

When is the 2025 Senior Bowl?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Alabama. The game starts at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

This year's showcase will feature collegiate football stars, including quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Donovan Edwards, edge rusher Mike Green and offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery.

