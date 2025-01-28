Exclusive: Brian Baldinger spotlights Brock Purdy-like talent at 2025 Senior Bowl

Brock Purdy won't be in this year's Super Bowl, but memories of him in Super Bowl 58 are still fresh in the minds of fans and analysts. Once upon a time, however, he was completely under the radar during the Senior Bowl, Shrine game and combine predraft buildup. At this very moment, one of the quarterbacks at the bottom of the rankings also could take the league by storm.

At least, that's what one NFL analyst believes. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Brian Baldinger named one quarterback he was most prepared to see a rise from similar to Purdy.

"I think Riley Leonard can play, and I know he's played at a high level at Duke and Notre Dame, but he's an elite athlete," he said. "I don't know if he's going to see the field as well as Brock has seen it because he runs so much. But I do think he has I think he has that ability to step in and be a real pro and study, just like Brock did, get his chance."

So, there you have it. Riley Leonard is Baldinger's pick to be this year's version of Brock Purdy. Of course, while it could be some time before we learn whether Baldinger's prediction was correct, Leonard instantly becomes a name to watch.

Exploring Riley Leonard's case to be a 2025 version of Brock Purdy

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard most recently led his team through the largest FBS playoff in history. Leonard led Notre Dame all the way to the national championship game, coming up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

When it comes to production, his best throwing season was his senior year. He threw for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions and completed 66.7% of his throws. Of course, Leonard spent just one year with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, playing for Duke in his first three college seasons.

Of course, the wrinkle in his game is on the ground. Leonard rushed for 17 touchdowns and more than 900 yards in his senior season with Notre Dame. He also threw for 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in his best season with the Duke Blue Devils, providing somewhat of a level of versatility.

Now, with the College Football Playoff behind him, he will be angling to join a team this spring and find his new team still alive in the playoffs 12 months from now. Of course, it all depends on where he lands and how things transpire from there.

