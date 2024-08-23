What happened between Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman? A look at potential reasons behind the HOFer not taking the head coaching job at HBCU

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed is no longer the coach of Bethune-Cookman. Reed was hired on Dec. 27, 2022, to be the Wildcats' new coach, which was Reed's first head coaching job.

However, not even a month later, on Jan. 21, 2023, Bethune-Cookman decided to not ratify the contract. The news caught many by surprise, but the school claimed Reed's behavior did not align with the school's values.

“As we continued to observe him, we felt that his behavior was not aligned with the traditions of our founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, and the university," the school told SI.

Reed had gone on social media in a profanity-laced livestream video complaining that his office wasn't cleaned. He received plenty of backlash for it, and his contract was not ratified, which he was emotional about.

"We've been around here trying to change things," Reed said afterward, via ESPN. "My vision for change, probably moving too fast for a lot of people. I'm not withdrawing my name, as they said. They don't want me here. They do not want me here because I tell the truth...

"After weeks of negotiations I've been informed that the University won't be ratifying my contract and won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Reed ended up getting a phone call from his former teammate and friend Deion Sanders, who is the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders offered his help and guidance for Reed in his next steps.

Has Ed Reed coached anywhere since Bethune-Cookman?

Ed Reed has not coached anywhere since his contract at Bethune-Cookman was not ratified.

Reed's first coaching job was with the Buffalo Bills in 2016, as he served as assistant defensive backs coach. He also worked at his alma mater, Miami, from 2020 to 2021 as chief of staff and in 2022 as senior football advisor before taking the job at Bethune-Cookman, which didn't come to fruition.

Reed was a dominant safety in the NFL and was a key part of the Baltimore Ravens winning Super Bowl XLVII. Reed is also in the College Football Hall of Fame as well as the Pro Football Hall of Fame and won the national championship in 2001 with the Hurricanes.

