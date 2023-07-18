What happened to Jimbo Fisher's son, Ethan Fisher? Latest regarding his treatment for Fanconi anemia

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher shared some news about his family. When beginning his speech at the Dallas A&M Club, he said that his son, Ethan, will begin gene replacement therapy in June in an attempt to cure his Fanconi Anemia.

In 2014, Fisher spoke about how he and his family have been viewing this illness and using their faith to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"We accepted it in that God doesn't put more on your plate than you can handle," Fisher said. "Everybody has issues in their life, and we know this is a very serious one, but life goes on. It's not going to control us. We're going to control it. We look at it like an opponent. We're gonna beat it." h/t On3

Fanconi anemia is a rare blood disorder that can cause tumors, leukemia and bone marrow failure. There is a 1-in-131,000 chance of a child suffering from the disease, and around 30 children across the United States will be diagnosed each year. The lifespan of a person diagnosed with this condition is 30 years.

According to Medline Plus, Fanconi anemia is a rare disease passed down through families that mainly affects the bone marrow and also results in a decreased blood cell count.

What support is there for Jimbo Fisher's son?

Since the disease is so rare, there is not much attention on it. However, Jimbo Fisher's ex-wife, Candi, founded a nonprofit charity organization to help combat the disease named Kidz1stFund. Since its beginnings in 2011, the organization has raised over $12 million to help fund research at the Fanconi Anemia Comprehensive Care Program at the University of Minnesota.

"Each day, the money we've raised is ready helping experts to discover new treatments, procedures and information related to this rare disease. And each day, that improves the lives and chances for each and every FA fighter," the Kidz1stFund mission statement reads.

The Kidz1stFund website accepts donations here.

In the case of Ethan Fisher, his father said during the speech that Ethan could be cured within two to four years. He has begun gene replacement therapy in June, and this could be the final portion of the recovery process.

