What happened to Kaseem Vauls? Jackson State football player on ventilator after cardiac arrest

Kaseem Vauls, a Jackson State defensive lineman, is on a ventilator after suffering a cardiac arrest. His father, William, spoke to the The (Jackson, Miss.) Clarion-Ledger about Vauls being in stable-but-critical condition. Vauls went into the University of Mississippi Medical Center with stomach pains and later suffered a cardiac arrest Wednesday morning.

The Jackson State player was placed on a ventilator and underwent surgery. He’s still “heavily sedated,” William Vauls told the newspaper.

Per the Clarion-Ledger, a cardiologist to William that Vauls’ heart was only functioning at around 10-15%.

“What the doctors think happened, that when Kaseem’s heart was failing, that what was giving him the stomach pains," William Vauls said. "His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys and blood.

"All those toxins built up in his blood stream and his heart could not operate properly and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins.”

William tweeted about the original news — as well as periodic updates from Kaseem Vauls' Twitter account. He said heart failure could run in the family. Seven years ago, William was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (A-fib). Vauls' father noted that he has been getting help from Jackson State.

"I have received a lot of support from the JSU alumni, faculty, coaches, students," William Vauls said. "They have put me up in a hotel for five nights. We are so grateful to them for their help in our time of need."

Kaseem Vauls health update: How is Jackson State football doing now?

William took to his son's Twitter account to give an update on his health. He noted that the doctors said that Vauls is “progressing” and will slowly drop his medication and “input of the machine.”

Vauls’ medical emergency comes about six weeks after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. It happened during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January during "Monday Night Football.

Kaseem Vauls college football stats

Vauls transferred to Jackson State after redshirting his first year at Alabama A&M. He didn’t appear in a game during the 2022 season for Jackson State.

Per the 247Sports recruiting site, he was a three-star edge recruit out of Irmo High School in Columba, South Carolina.

