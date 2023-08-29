What is Jason Garrett's current job? Exploring the professional career of the former football star

From 2005 to 2021, Jason Garrett coached in the NFL and gained valuable expertise. Garrett began his coaching career after playing as a quarterback with the Miami Dolphins under Nick Saban in 2005. He began his coaching career as a quarterback coach before becoming the Dallas Cowboys' offensive coordinator in 2007.

Jason Garrett had considerable success as the Cowboys OC, making them the second-best offense in the NFL in 2007 with a 13-3 record. This made him a strong prospect to be promoted to the HC of the team. He received offers from both the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons but decided to stay put with the Dallas Cowboys.

He became the interim HC of the team after they fired Wade Phillips following a dismal 1-7 start to their 2010 campaign. Just a year after that, Jason Garrett was named the next coach of the Cowboys. He held the reins up until 2019, after which he had a stint with the New York Jets as their offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following his coaching career, Garrett went on to begin his journey into the world of broadcasting. He was hired by NBC Sports as a color analyst for the debut season of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2022. He was a part of the broadcast team that included the likes of Paul Burmeister, Jac Collinsworth, and other notable figures from the broadcasting world.

Expand Tweet

Following his new job with NBC, Garrett also went on to replace Drew Brees on NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' and started working as a studio analyst. In the month of August 2022, he and Jac Collinsworth filled in the shoes of Mike Tirico and Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC.

Garrett was named as the in-game analyst for the games of the Fighting Irish in college football, whereas Collinsoworth worked as their play-by-play analyst. When Notre Dame played the Navy Midshipmen in the 2023 college football season opener a few days ago, Jason Garrett started his second year calling games for the team. He still works with NBC, and you can mostly find him on the network sharing his analysis of games,

Jason Garrett declined the offer to be the coach for Stanford

While the former NFL coach has experience in the NFL, he was never a part of the college football scene. Following the exit of David Shaw after 12 seasons with Stanford last year, Jason Garrett emerged as a potential prospect to replace Shaw. He was one of the finalists for the job along with Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor, according to reports.

However, Garrett decided to continue his journey in the world of broadcasting. He also posted a tweet where he showed his appreciation for everyone at Stanford involved in the process, but his interest remained in covering games of Notre Dame on NBC.

Expand Tweet

"Thanks so much to AD Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford! While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America with Notre Dame football", Garrett said in the tweet.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Jason Garrett is, at the moment, content with his broadcasting career for NBC. The former coach is going to continue his association with the world of college football. But it does not look like he wants to go back to coaching anytime soon.