What did Joshua Jackson Jr. do? USC breaks silence after former DB arrested on multiple rape charges

Former USC defensive back, Joshua Jackson Jr., was taken into custody on Wednesday for the alleged crime of rape. He is currently facing four felony charges, including three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible sexual penetration.

The former cornerback was accused of sexually assaulting two women, and Los Angeles police investigators believe there may be additional unreported incidents in which he was involved. A bail amount of $1.4 million has been set for him.

The University of Southern California issued a statement, saying it is working with the law enforcement agency to ensure things are done the right way.

“USC takes all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously. We have been cooperating with law enforcement authorities in this matter and will continue to do so.”

Jackson, who was recruited as a 3-star player in the 2020 class, joined USC and participated in four games during his freshman year. In his sophomore year, he played in seven games, starting in two of them. However, he did not make any game appearances during the last season.

In April, Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal, indicating his intention to transfer to another institution. He subsequently completed his studies at USC and graduated in May.

"It’s our turn to ensure that justice is done" - District Attorney George Gascon promises action against Joshua Jackson Jr.

According to several reports, the police are still investigating the crime. The Los Angeles Police Department, detectives are actively searching for other potential victims who may have experienced sexual assault by Jackson.

Investigators have already identified three women who were allegedly assaulted by him, two in the Los Angeles area and one in San Diego. One of the victims has been reported to be his female classmate at USC in March, specifically at her on-campus apartment.

The District Attorney, George Gascon, has criticized the actions of Jackson in a statement. Gascon also commended the brave decisions of the victims to report the assault to the right quarters in a bid to ensure justice. In his words:

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated. These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

