What does Michigan vs Everybody mean for Michigan Football team?

"Michigan vs Everybody" captivated fans soon before, during, and after the team won the Big Ten championship in a shutout over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Nonetheless, it was a word most loudly heard by Ann Arbor fans—and one that will most certainly fuel the Wolverines throughout the tournament as they attempt to win a national championship.

But what is Michigan vs Everybody? Where did it come from, and how massive of an impact has it had on the Wolverines football team as a whole? Well, that question will be explored and answered here. So read on.

What Does Michigan vs Everybody Mean?

In short, Michigan vs. Everybody is a phrase emblazoned on a clothing line launched partly by a NIL group called Valiant Management Group. Valiant partnered with the apparel company Detroit vs. Everybody to launch the clothing line, apparently in connection with the alleged sign-stealing controversies surrounding the program and its head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh was slated for a suspension and was said to have violated four level II violations regarding recruiting prospects during "dead periods." These periods were mandated by the NCAA at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

College football fans have learned about Michigan's issues, leading Wolverines fans to develop a "us against the world" mentality. As a result, the Michigan vs. Everybody movement was born.

Tom Brady Joins Michigan vs Everybody Movement

NFL legend Tom Brady is perhaps the most famous former Michigan football player out there. And just like a lot of avid Wolverine fans, he is one supporting the Michigan vs. Everybody movement this season.

Shortly before the 2023 edition of The Game against bitter rival Ohio State, Brady announced his support of the Michigan vs Everybody movement. He did so by revealing that his own company, Autograph, also partnered with Valiant and Detroit vs. Everybody to release a special Michigan vs. Everybody wristband.

The wristband was launched to help all Wolverine student-athletes by funneling the proceeds from sales to the Champions Circle. This in-university collective manages a fund that goes directly to supporting student-athletes playing for the school.

While the Wolverines are the defending Big Ten champions, they have much greater goals than a conference crown. They want a shot at the national championship as the college football playoffs approach. And no other motto will be more important to them than Michigan vs. everyone.