What is Tom Brady doing now? Inside NFL legend's laundry list of sports franchise investments

When some people retire, it's an opportunity to slow down a bit. For Tom Brady, it has allowed him to broaden his horizons. The veteran quarterback has made investments in professional sports franchises, business opportunities, and other endorsements. He even recently partnered with Delta Airlines to work with marketing and corporate training.

Since his retirement in March, he became a minority stakeholder in the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA, the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, and the Birmingham City FC soccer club. He also invested in an E1 series racing team and a professional pickleball team.

All of his newest ventures are in addition to his TB12 method and wellness centers in the country at different locations.

Tom Brady's franchise ownership in the spotlight

Tom Brady's minority ownership was officially approved by the WNBA last week. Making him officially invested in the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. His stake in the Las Vegas Raiders has yet to be approved by the NFL team owners, which could happen sometime later this year. Both franchises are owned by Mark Davis.

In October 2022, Brady announced his partnership with an expansion team for Major League Pickleball. He partnered with Kim Clijsters, an International Tennis Hall of Famer, and JP Morgan financial advisor Kaitlyn Kerr on the venture.

His role with the Birmingham FC soccer club is as a Chairman of the Advisory Board. He consults with the soccer club in regard to health, wellness, nutrition, and recovery for the athletes.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback also sponsored a car in the famous Le Mans race. With his "Brady" menswear line the official apparel of the team.

Tom Brady has a $375 million FOX broadcasting deal lined up post retirement

While Tom Brady has invested in professional sports organizations, one must not forget his other retirement job. A year before announcing his second retirement from the NFL, he lined up a position with FOX Sports.

Brady is set to be in the booth with the lead broadcasting team for FOX Sports NFL broadcasts. The ten-year deal is worth $375 million and was set to begin once he retired from the league. However, he announced he would be taking one year off to enjoy his post-NFL life before venturing into the broadcasting career.

The current lead broadcast team on FOX is Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen. It's unclear if Olsen will be moved when Brady begins his broadcast career.