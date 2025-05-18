  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “What a milestone”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian pens heartfelt message for DeWanna Bonner following latest achievement

“What a milestone”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian pens heartfelt message for DeWanna Bonner following latest achievement

By Saima Khan
Modified May 18, 2025 17:08 GMT
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Texas - Source: Imagn

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, also known as the first lady of Texas football, is known for her classy, stylish and unique game day looks.

Ad

Loreal is a former track and field coach turned wardrobe stylist who aims to empower people through fashion and confidence.

Her most recent assignment included styling WNBA star DeWanna Bonner as she moved into third on the WNBA's career scoring list on her debut with the Indiana Fever on Saturday.

"Congratulations, @dewannabonner. What a milestone," Loreal wrote. "I'm so incredibly happy for you and everything this season is already bringing your way. You looked absolutely stunning yesterday, strong, confident and effortless. Thank you for trusting me to walk this style journey with you. I'm so excited for everything ahead this season. ..."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sharing her thoughts following the milestone, Bonner took a moment to express gratitude for the new era, while giving Loreal styling credits.

"What a powerful way to open the season," Bonner wrote. "This moment isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of another incredible chapter for me and my team. Thank you everyone for all the love!! This is an era of confidence both on and off the court!"
Ad
Steve Sarkisian&#039;s wife Loreal Sarkisian (IG/Loreal Sarkisian)
Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian (IG/Loreal Sarkisian)

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, shares her gameday schedule

Steve Sarkisian has received many compliments on his burnt orange outfits over the last couple of years. While his wife makes sure the wardrobe is always on point for the couple, she also reaches the stadium on time to support the team.

Ad

In an interview with KVUE in 2021, Loreal shared how important it is for her to be on time on Saturdays and how she needs to be the last person getting dressed.

"I need to be the last person getting dressed or that we are waiting on. I will leave you because I'm going to be in my seat by a certain time, so I already have to go on the field, do our thing, and then make my way back to my seat."

Sarkisian and Loreal tied the knot in 2020 and have been constant supporters of each other.

About the author
Saima Khan

Saima Khan

Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.

College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.

The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.

In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications