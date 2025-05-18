“What a milestone”: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian pens heartfelt message for DeWanna Bonner following latest achievement

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, also known as the first lady of Texas football, is known for her classy, stylish and unique game day looks.
Loreal is a former track and field coach turned wardrobe stylist who aims to empower people through fashion and confidence.
Her most recent assignment included styling WNBA star DeWanna Bonner as she moved into third on the WNBA's career scoring list on her debut with the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
"Congratulations, @dewannabonner. What a milestone," Loreal wrote. "I'm so incredibly happy for you and everything this season is already bringing your way. You looked absolutely stunning yesterday, strong, confident and effortless. Thank you for trusting me to walk this style journey with you. I'm so excited for everything ahead this season. ..."
Sharing her thoughts following the milestone, Bonner took a moment to express gratitude for the new era, while giving Loreal styling credits.
"What a powerful way to open the season," Bonner wrote. "This moment isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of another incredible chapter for me and my team. Thank you everyone for all the love!! This is an era of confidence both on and off the court!"
Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, shares her gameday schedule
Steve Sarkisian has received many compliments on his burnt orange outfits over the last couple of years. While his wife makes sure the wardrobe is always on point for the couple, she also reaches the stadium on time to support the team.
In an interview with KVUE in 2021, Loreal shared how important it is for her to be on time on Saturdays and how she needs to be the last person getting dressed.
"I need to be the last person getting dressed or that we are waiting on. I will leave you because I'm going to be in my seat by a certain time, so I already have to go on the field, do our thing, and then make my way back to my seat."
Sarkisian and Loreal tied the knot in 2020 and have been constant supporters of each other.
