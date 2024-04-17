What does NCAA probation mean in college football? Taking a closer look at the Michigan football penalty

Michigan has reached a settlement with the NCAA regarding the recruiting violations during Jim Harbaugh's tenure. The Wolverines will serve three years of NCAA probation as a penalty for the infractions. What does this entail in college football?

What does NCAA probation mean in college football?

The NCAA probation in college football is one of the sanctions imposed by the governing body due to violations of its rules and regulations. It refers to a period during which a program is subjected to a series of restrictions and scrutiny to ensure proper coordination.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The probationary status means a football program is subject to additional reporting to the NCAA in terms of policies and procedures. According to NCAA compliance expert John Infante, it’s a period in which a program is more closely watched by the governing body.

“You get watched more closely over that period to make sure you corrected the problems that led to the violations,” said John Infante (via The Ames Tribune). “I think it’s every six months or so they have to file a report with the Committee of Infractions on their progress with complying with the probation.”

Michigan NCAA probation penalty

The Michigan football program has been placed on probation for the next three years by the NCAA. As part of the settlement, the Wolverines will also pay a fine and be subject to recruiting restrictions as penalties for the infractions.

The program will also face other penalties due to the involvement of non-coaching staff members in impermissible roles under the leadership of former coach Jim Harbaugh. This is said to involve five individuals who currently or previously worked for the football program.

"Today's joint resolution pertains to the University of Michigan Athletic Department and several former and current employees," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement (via Detroit Free Press).

"We are pleased to reach a resolution on this matter so that our student-athletes and our football program can move forward. We have no additional information and cannot comment further on other aspects of the NCAA's inquiries."

The violations were classified as Level II violations by the NCAA. Level II violations are defined as actions that provide more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage, according to a description adopted in 2019.

It’s worth noting that the program is still under investigation by the NCAA for the alleged sign-stealing allegation, which commenced last season. Michigan was said to be involved in in-person scouting of future opponents, a practice that has been outlawed since 1994.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback