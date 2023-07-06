What is the new deadline for Pac-12 to finalize its media deal? Can George Kliavkoff salvage the ongoing situation?

The Pac-12 Conference has been negotiating a new media deal over the past few months. Despite the conference's officials expressing their confidence in sealing a deal, they’ve been unable to come to terms with their television partners.

The deadline for the Pac-12 to secure a new television deal is now set at July 21. This is on the conference Media Day, and it's quite essential to have the deal done by then. This helps in avoiding further uncertainties about the conference's future.

The conference has encountered loads of setbacks in its bid to finalize a media deal. However, there's still confidence in certain quarters that George Kliavkoff and his team of officials will end up securing an adequate media deal before the deadline.

Pac-12 moves Media Day to Las Vegas

After the exit of its two Los Angeles teams, USC and UCLA, the Pac-12 believes it no longer has a home in the city. The Trojans and the Bruins will be departing for the Big 10 in 2024. This has led the conference to change the venue for its Media Day.

The conference Media Day is typically held in Los Angeles. However, as earlier revealed by sports columnist and radio personality John Cazano, the event is now set to take place in Las Vegas. The conference officially confirmed this on Tuesday.

The event will be hosted at Resorts World Las Vegas and the Allegiant Stadium, as well as various other MGM properties. The decision to host the Pac-12 football Media Day in Las Vegas solidifies the conference's connection to the city.

This move follows the relocation of the football conference championship game to Vegas two years ago. The conference also has a longstanding tradition of hosting the men's and women's basketball tournaments there since the expansion to 12 teams in 2011.

San Diego State in Limbo

Boise State v San Diego State

San Diego State has been plunged into a complicated situation as a result of the Pac-12's struggle to seal a media deal. The Aztecs program had expected an invitation letter from the conference in its expansion move, but that wasn’t the case.

In anticipation of the invite, SDSU sent a letter to the Mountain West Conference to register its intention to exit in June. A few hours before the deadline for the conference’s exit, the university made a turnaround to affirm its commitment to the MWC.

However, the Mountain West believes the Aztecs have officially left the conference and owe an exit fee of $17 million. This has plunged the university into some intricate legal battle with the conference. Its officials are currently restricted from conference meetings.

