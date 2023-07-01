What are the odds Boise State bolts for the Pac-12? College Football Realignment Rumors & the latest expansion news explored

As we approach the deadline for the college football realignment, the Boise State Broncos have been an interesting program to note. They are currently members of the Mountain West Conference and could be on the move, as rumors continue to swirl.

The Pac-12 Conference has been in the news as of late with their lack of a media rights deal after proclaiming it would be done by this point. Could Boise State be the next team to join the Pac-12 Conference?

Would Boise State make a good addition to the Pac-12?

The Boise State Broncos bring an exciting and unique experience to college football. Even when they are not playing too well, their blue turf is always a different aesthetic than a Power Five conference. However, it seems like the Pac-12 Conference is just not too interested in the Broncos right now.

Instead of bringing in a market like Boise, Idaho, the Pac-12 seems to want bigger media markets to the forefront like a potential UNLV or Fresno State. However, in a conference that seems to be on life support right now and trying to find new members, Boise State should be at the top of the priority list.

Boise State is a quality program that is not just a publicity stunt. They were able to finish the 2022 season with a 10-4 overall record. It does not matter too much on the size of the market but any positive news is going to be viewed as a major victory for the conference as a whole, which desperately needs this right now.

What is the fate of the Pac-12 before the July 1 deadline

The deadline for conference realignment is quickly approaching as we are less than 36 hours away. However, it seems like the Pac-12 Conference is perfectly content with what they have and is not going to look to replace the USC Trojans or the UCLA Bruins right now.

That feels like a mistake as getting any program to commit to the conference would have made television executives feel like there is some positive momentum with them. Instead, they have decided to essentially attempt to take the loss of their two top programs on the chin and not do anything to fix it.

This non-movement will be viewed as a sign of weakness and that is not what the Pac-12 can afford to look like right now.

