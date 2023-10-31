What Pac-12 teams are going to Big 12? Latest turnarounds in conference realignment arena explored

College football has an ever-shifting landscape. Back in August, new developments emerged as the Big 12 made strides to reshape its roster. Three former Pac-12 powerhouses—Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah—are set to join the Big 12.

This change is scheduled to take effect in the 2024 college football season, further altering the collegiate sports map. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark expressed his enthusiasm for this expansion, stating:

"We are thrilled to welcome Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah to the Big 12. The Conference is gaining three premier institutions both academically and athletically, and the entire Big 12 looks forward to working alongside their presidents, athletic directors, student-athletes, and administrators."

This addition will propel the Big 12 to 16 members. The Big 12 had previously welcomed the Colorado Buffaloes, another former Pac-12 member, into its ranks. Apparently, Commissioner Yormark's vision is to have conference members from all four time zones.

This move also confirms long-standing speculations that the Big 12 had been eyeing the Four Corners schools. There's a wide belief that this is a strategic move to expand its presence into Pac-12 territory.

The impending departure of Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12 to join the SEC has also made this realignment necessary. Let's hear from the 4 schools that are heading to the Big 12 and what their expectations are.

What Pac-12 teams are going to Big 12?

1. Colorado Buffaloes

The Buffaloes have decided to make a return to the Big 12 in the 2024-25 athletic season. This move means they will be bidding farewell to the Pac-12 moving back to a conference they helped founding back in 1996.

Colorado has been patient and deliberate in their decision. The Buffs believe that this conference switch will provide CU Boulder with the stability, resources, and exposure needed to ensure long-term success.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State University (ASU) is gearing up to join the Big 12. ASU President Michael Crow expressed his enthusiasm for this strategic move. He warrants the necessity to stay competitive in top-tier Division 1 athletics. He said:

“We are joining a premier athletic conference and bringing with us programs on the rise, our rich traditions and history, and the metro Phoenix media market. We’re in a good spot, and we are pleased to be with UArizona and Utah in the move.”

ASU's football program, in particular, is on the rise. With the recent hiring of Head Coach Kenny Dillingham and a track record of recruiting success, the Arizona State Sun Devils are poised for a bright future. Their football team is witnessing immense fan support, with more than 90 percent of season tickets already renewed.

3. Utah Utes

Utah will be competing in the Big 12 across all sports, effective from 2024. Utah's Athletic Director, Mark Harlan, expressed a strong desire for success, stating that they aim to enter the new conference and win from the get-go.

The decision to move was prompted by the failure to secure a suitable media rights deal. Apparently, this is a shared concern among various Pac-12 schools. Harlan acknowledged:

“We were plugging numbers and looking at everything like everyone else was. You got to have a collective group to move forward at the end of the day. It ended where it was.”

This transition also brings about an exciting reunion as Utah and BYU find themselves in the same conference for the first time since 2010. This means that Utah Utes fans can look forward to the renewal of "The Holy War", one of the most intense college football rivalries.

4. Arizona Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats will be making their first-ever conference change in a very long while. This transition sees them leaving the Pac-12 and entering the dynamic Big 12.

Let’s rewind to 1978 when the Wildcats, in company with Arizona State, first made their presence felt in the Pac-12. Prior to that, they were competing in the Western Athletic Conference.

University of Arizona's President, Robert C. Robbins, emphasized the long-term vision behind this move. He said:

“Our move to the Big 12 Conference will continue to raise the university's profile by increasing visibility, growing our reach across the country and around the globe, expanding our pool of prospective students, providing more resources to support our student-athletes, and presenting them with greater NIL prospects.”

For Arizona, this shift marks the end of an era, during which they build their status as a prominent national brand. Their journey in the Pac-12 conference has been enriched with success. The Arizona Wildcats boast 18 NCAA titles.