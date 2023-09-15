What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living? What we know so far about Robert Shiver's girlfriend per People

Savannah Chrisley revealed on Thursday on the "Viall Files'' podcast that she is dating former Auburn football player Robert Shiver. This marks the beginning of a new romantic relationship for the reality star after splitting with her former lover, Nic Kerdiles, in 2020.

Notably, Robert Shiver's wife, Lindsay Shiver, allegedly made an attempt on his life after conspiring with her Bahamian lover to have Robert killed by a hitman. However, the plot was foiled through a dramatic discovery by the Bahamas police while investigating a different crime.

What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?

Savannah Chrisley is a famous reality television show star and media personality. She became known in the American television industry after featuring on the USA Network's "Chrisley Knows Best" show. The show also features both of her parents and aired from 2014 to 2021.

She was also popular on the "Chrisley Knows Best" spinoff series called "Growing Up Chrisley." USA Network had televised it from 2019 to 2021. While she hasn't gone into professional acting, she made an appearance on made-for-television film Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Chrisley made a notable appearance in the television series "Royal Pains" in 2009. The show, which ended in 2016, was recognized as one of the longest-running television series. In "Royal Pains," she shared the screen with actors such as Paulo Costanzo, Reshma Shetty and others.

She comes from a notable family of known names in the media and television world. TV personality Faye Chrisley is her grandmother while TV personalities Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are her parents. Savannah also has a number of siblings, including Lindsie Chrisley Campbell, Grayson Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Kyle Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley's business empire

Alongside her career in reality TV, Chrisley has also been successful in a couple of businesses over the years. She launched her first clothing line called Faith Over Fear in 2017, with her second clothing line known as Rampage x Savannah Chrisley introduced in 2019.

She went on to launch her makeup line, Sassy by Savannah, in 2020. She also co-founded a real estate company called Chrisley and Co. with her brother Chase Chrisley in 2022, joining their father in the industry.

Savannah is also a social media influencer. She uses her platform to share her personal life and promote her different businesses.