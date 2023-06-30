What state produces the most NFL players? Analyzing area that boasts highest talented football athletes

As its name indicates, American football is played primarily in the United States. Though there have been a few foreign-born players who have excelled in the sport, like Hall of Fame kickers Morten Andersen and Jan Stenerud, the sport is in general the most homogenous of the Big Four by nationality.

But within the country, players from everywhere have the same dream: to make it to the NFL, the most famous gridiron league in the world. So where do most of them come from?

According to the Action Network, a sports betting website, Texas leads the way with 211 players as of 2022 - around one in every 12 NFL representatives. Second is California, at 151.

Florida is third with 149, two short of California. Completing the top five are North Carolina, with 121; and Alabama, the only state to have no professional team, at 109. Alaska is the only state to have no football players, which, given its brutal winter weather, is understandable.

A map of how many NFL players each US state has (via the Action Network)

Which school has produced the most NFL players?

While Texas is the number one state when it comes to producing NFL players, one school dominates the rest: Alabama. The Crimson Tide are easily one of the most recognizable teams in college football, especially with their Southeastern Conference being considered the sport's foremost collegiate competition in the country.

Next up on the list is Texas A&M with 37, most in Texas. The Aggies have produced some notable NFL products, including top linebacker and Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller. The state's namesake university in Austin boasts 29 NFL players.

After Texas A&M are two Florida schools: the namesake university in Gainesville and Miami. Many notable football players spen their college in either of these schools, including Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Miami, meanwhile, boasts Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Michael Irvin and Warren Sapp among its football alums.

Auburn and Florida State complete the 30-player club. After that, UCLA and USC, both located in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, have 28 each. Stanford is the most prolific NFL factory in Northern California, at 27. And NC State is responsible for most of North Carolina's graduates to the NFL, at 25 (the same number as San Diego State and TCU).

