What is Steve Spurrier's record against Nick Saban? Exploring career records of "the Head Ball Coach"

Steve Spurrier, often referred to as the "Head Ball Coach," is a legendary college football coaching figure. He spent 33 years as a coach at the collegiate level, working in different capacities across football programs like Florida, Duke and South Carolina.

He is one of college football's most decorated coaches, winning titles across different conferences and programs. The former quarterback is also the only Heisman Trophy winner to coach another Heisman Trophy winner.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What is Steve Spurrier's record against Nick Saban?

Steve Spurrier had a head-to-head record of 3-1 against Nick Saban. He secured victories in both matchups when his Florida team faced LSU during Saban's coaching tenure, while also splitting wins with Saban when South Carolina took on Alabama in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

The two legendary coaches first met during the 2000 college football season with Spurrier at Florida and Saban at LSU. The encounter ended 41-6 in favor of the Gators. Spurrier showed superiority over Saban once again in the following season with Florida defeating LSU 44-15.

It took almost a decade before the two met again, with both coaches having NFL stints. This time, Steve Spurrier was at South Carolina while Nick Saban was at Alabama. Saban secured his first win against Spurrier in 2009 when Alabama defeated South Carolina 20-6.

However, Saban couldn't repeat the feat the following season with the Gamecocks clinching a 35-21 win over the Crimson Tide in the 2010 season. The matchup was the last encounter between the two legendary coaches.

Expand Tweet

Steve Spurrier's legacy in college football

Steve Spurrier's coaching career is marked by innovation and success. He is best known for his time as the head coach of the Florida Gators from 1990 to 2001, where he won an impressive six Southeastern Conference championships and a national title in 1996.

His offensive prowess and trademark "Fun 'n' Gun" style of play revolutionized the game at the collegiate level. It made the Gators a perennial powerhouse during his tenure and set the path for the program's future success.

He ended his college football coaching career with a 228-89 record. Overall, Spurrier's legacy in college football is indelible and multifaceted. It is defined by a combination of coaching excellence, innovation and charismatic personality. His contributions continue to shape the sport and inspire future generations.