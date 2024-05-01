What team is Travis Hunter in 2024? A look at Star WR's current squad

Travis Hunter is one of those college football stars who's been enjoying the limelight since their high school years.

Apart from his peculiar value as a two-way skilled player, Hunter has retained a high rating, both as a prospect and as a college star. Hunter’s rating, his two-way position, and the drama surrounding his recruitment give him an interesting outlook. But what team is he on this year?

What team is Travis Hunter in 2024?

Travis Hunter is presently with the Colorado Buffaloes. Hunter joined the Buffaloes following a freshman season at Jackson State.

Hunter’s commitment to the Jackson State Tigers has been dramatic as well as historic. Rated as the No. 1 prospect in his class, Hunter initially committed to the Florida State Seminoles over offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and Georgia.

However, he flipped his commitment to Jackson State, coached by Florida State alumnus, the legendary Deion Sanders. Hunter made history by becoming the first No. 1 ranked prospect to commit to an HBCU or FCS program. The unprecedented move sent a wave of shock and surprise across the entire college football world.

Sports Illustrated’s Dustin Lewis described the move as “probably the most shocking decision in the history of college football recruiting.” Undoubtedly, Sanders’ influence came to bear heavily on Hunter’s decision to flip from Florida State’s prestigious football program to a lesser-known program like Jackson State.

Similarly, Hunter would transfer from Jackson State after his freshman season to join Sanders at Colorado. This further underscores the importance of Sanders’ influence on the young player. Sanders accepted the Colorado Buffaloes coaching job after building Jackson State into a nationally relevant program.

His task at Colorado was a bit similar to the one he accomplished at Jackson State. At Colorado, Sanders faced the task of turning around the program’s fortune after years of mediocre performances. Naturally, Sanders turned to some of the players he’d trusted at Jackson State, whom he was now familiar with.

Top among the transfers Sanders brought from Jackson State were Hunter and his son Shedeur Sanders. Despite spending some weeks out due to injury, Hunter was still able to justify Sanders’ trust in him both in the defensive and offensive phases.

He had 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. He also managed 22 solo tackles, eight assisted tackles, and three interceptions in the defensive phase.

