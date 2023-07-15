What are the top 5 questions LSU coach Brian Kelly might face at the 2023 SEC Media Days? Championship predictions, new initiatives, and more

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly is gearing up for his second season with the program. The team enjoyed a lot of success in his first year, going 10-4 (6-2) and winning the SEC Western Division.

The 2023 SEC Media Days are set to take place from July 17-20 in Nashville. While preparing to face the media, Kelly should expect many questions, but here are the top five we want answers to.

#5 How do the cornerbacks look?

Florida State v LSU

For the second consecutive offseason, the Tigers have constructed their cornerback room from the NCAA Transfer Portal. They added Duce Chestnut from Syracuse, Zy Alexander from Southeastern, JK Johnson from Ohio State and Denver Harris from Texas A&M.

It will be interesting to see who will start, as there are a lot of questions about the secondary and how they will be playing in 2023.

#4 How will the running backs be used?

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - LSU v Oklahoma

If you were to look at LSU's running back room right now, it would be shoulder-to-shoulder as they have so many players. Every running back from last season is still on the team as well as adding freshmen Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly.

That's not all, as they have Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs and brought back Tre Bradford, who left the program during the preseason practices in 2022. How many will Brian Kelly and the offensive staff rotate and what it will look like is critical to what to expect from this Tigers offense.

#3 How are injuries looking like for the LSU Tigers?

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue

The Tigers had 13 players miss the spring game due to injury, and there are some concerns among fans about the team's overall health.

Maason Smith, Duce Chestnut and Mekhi Wingo were some of the key contributors that were sidelined, and the team's health will dictate how they play in the coming season.

#2 Is Brian Kelly's job on the line?

SEC Championship - LSU v Georgia

This might be an unfair question, but it still has some value. LSU has been winning national championships lately, with women's basketball and baseball both winning in the last five months. However, the football program seems to be on the outside of the College Football Playoff picture.

This is only Brian Kelly's second season, and they won the SEC Western Division but still couldn't make the CFP. He likely will get another few years, especially with his salary, but the questions remain.

#1 Can this team compete for the national championship?

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue

The simplest questions can also be the most complex. How Brian Kelly answers will be the biggest factor in how the season should play out. In an interview with USA TODAY Sports Network, he discussed thinking they are almost there but not this season:

"Year 2, the foundation is in place. I thnk there's a really good confidence within the group. We've got good players. There's some holes. There's a little air coming out of the tire here and there."

"I think we've kind of patched most of it, but I think Year 3 is probably the year where I'll feel, in terms of building a program, we've had enough time to really put the pieces together," Kelly added. h/t The Advertiser

There are a lot of questions that Brian Kelly should expect at this year's SEC Media Days. Which ones are you looking for an answer to?

