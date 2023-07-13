What will West Virginia's Neal Brown say at Big 12 Media Day? The Mountaineers HC may be on the hot seat if the team doesn't improve

West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown will speak to the press on Thursday at the Big 12 Media Days. The coach is expected to answer questions on the performance of the Mountaineers and how he plans to overturn the situation.

The Mountaineers' 2022 college football season with a disappointing 5-7 record. That marks the third losing season under Brown's four-year tenure. Without a doubt, the former Troy head coach is falling under intense pressure to get things resolved at West Virginia.

Fans of the program have understandably become increasingly frustrated after yet another underwhelming season. To put it mildly, it's safe to say that Neal Brown's first four years at West Virginia have been less than impressive and the Media Day gives everyone the opportunity to address the situation.

The Voice of Morgantown @voicemorgantown Neal Brown this morning on The D.A. Show: "Almost every preseason poll has us finishing last and I can guarantee you that we're not going to finish last in the Big 12 Conference. We're a much better football team than that. Now we just need to go out and show it." #WVU Neal Brown this morning on The D.A. Show: "Almost every preseason poll has us finishing last and I can guarantee you that we're not going to finish last in the Big 12 Conference. We're a much better football team than that. Now we just need to go out and show it." #WVU

Wren Baker drums support for Neal Brown

Wren Baker was appointed as West Virginia University athletic director in November 2022. The former North Texas athletic director is one of the most respected young administrators in college sports.

This offers the dawn of a new era at the Mountaineers program. However, not many were a fan of his first few decisions at the helm: to continue with Neal Brown as head coach of the Mountaineers football team.

A considerable segment of the fanbase expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision. They believed that it was time for a fresh start and to part ways with Brown. A four-year tenure with a 22-25 record is not considered good enough., however, Baker believes Brown has what it takes to turn around the tides of the football team.

West Virginia Big 12 Media Days Schedule

West Virginia will be the fifth team of seven to meet the press on the second and last day of the Big 12 Media Days. This is after UCF, Texas Tech and Cincinnati have concluded their session. The second day of the event is scheduled to commence earlier than the first.

Neal Brown will be the first member of the Mountaineer team to speak at the event. He is scheduled to have his session at 10:40 - 10:55 a.m. The five selected players of the team will have their session following the conclusion of that of Brown at 10:55 - 11:05 a.m.

Offensive lineman Zach Frazier and linebacker Lee Kpogba are among the five Mountaineers players billed to speak at the Media Days event. Other players on the list include offensive lineman Doug Nester, defensive lineman Sean Martin and defensive back Aubrey Burks.

