When did Cam Newton leave Auburn? 2011 NFL draft No.1 pick's collegiate career explored

Cam Newton was a Heisman Trophy winner, but his college career was up and down.

Newton was rated a five-star prospect coming out of Westlake High School in Atlanta. A dual-threat quarterback, he was ranked as the 14th quarterback and 28th player overall in the nation.

He received multiple scholarship offers before committing to Florida in 2007.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

As a freshman with the Florida Gators, Newton won the backup job behind Tim Tebow. In 2008 in his sophomore season, Newton played in the season opener but suffered an ankle injury and redshirted that season.

In November of 2008, Cam Newton was arrested on felony charges of burglary, larceny and obstruction of justice, as he was accused of stealing a laptop from another University of Florida student. He was suspended from the team and ended up transferring to Blinn College in 2009. The charges against Newton were dropped after he completed a court-approved, pre-trial diversion program.

Newton led Blinn to the 2009 national junior college championship. After one season, he was the most recruited quarterback in junior college and committed to Auburn.

In his first season at Auburn, Newton led the Tigers to a 12-0 record and the national championship. He went 185-for-280 for 2,854 yards, 30 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Newton won the Heisman and left the school in 2011 after just one season.

That lone season with Auburn is considered by many to be the best single season by a player in NCAA history.

Cam Newton's NFL career

After spending just one season with the Auburn Tigers, Cam Newton was drafted first in 2011 by the Carolina Panthers.

Newton immediately was named the starting quarterback and in his first season, went 6-10 as the starter. After nine years with the Panthers, Newton was released in March of 2020.

Newton struggled to find a new home, but after three months he signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. Newton started 15 games with the Patriots before returning to the Panthers for the 2022 NFL season.

In his NFL career, Newton was the MVP in 2015 and led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl that season. He's currently a free agent.